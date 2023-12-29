January Trading Series Begins with a Dip in Indian Stock Market

The Indian stock market kicked off the January series with a slight dip. The Nifty index slipped below the 21,800 mark, while the Sensex oscillated around the 72,300 level. This minor reduction signals a cautious or potentially negative commencement to the trading period, mirroring investor sentiment and market conditions.

Market Movements and Key Players

On Friday morning, the Nifty plunged below 21,800, with Sensex at 72,229.45, shedding 180.93 points, and Nifty at 21,721.15, down by 57.55 points. The Nifty Bank was also on a downward trajectory at 48,340.75, depreciating by 167.80 points or 0.35 per cent. From the Sensex pack, there were significant gainers and losers in the morning session.

Anil Singhvi, a market analyst, anticipates support for the Nifty50 index at 21,650-21,675 levels and a strong buy zone at 21,500-21,600 levels. For the banking index, he envisages a higher zone at 48,625 and a ‘blue-sky’ zone above 48,700. Singhvi expects Dalal Street to remain in a holiday mode given the mixed domestic and global signals and also provides recommendations for stock trading.

Previous Achievements and Future Expectations

India’s benchmark indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday, driven by strong domestic data that boosted heavyweight financial stocks amid a global rally. The Nifty 50 index rose 0.57% to 21,778.70 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.52% to 72,410.38 points. The Indian rupee also strengthened on Thursday, and far forward premiums rose to their highest in over two months on rising expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve easing the monetary policy cycle.

Analysts attribute the rally to strong global cues, easing bond yields, and a weaker dollar. The banking sector is expected to benefit leading up to the 2024 general elections, with a potential interest rate cut by the RBI and improvement in net interest margins. However, experts advise caution due to increasing volatility, urging investors to stay invested but avoid chasing the market at high valuations.