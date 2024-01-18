January 19th Trade Setup: Nifty's 'Glass Half Full vs Half Empty' Scenario

In a metaphorical comparison that resonates with the current state of the stock market, investors are divided between optimism and caution. This divide in market sentiment is reflected in the trade setup for the National Stock Exchange of India's benchmark index, the Nifty, on January 19th, 2024. Some investors anticipate growth, viewing the market as a 'glass half full.' Conversely, others entertain cautious or pessimistic prospects, seeing the 'glass as half empty.'

Advertisment

Nifty's Turbulent Performance

On a day marked by volatility, the India VIX, the volatility index, fluctuated between 13.9 and 15.6. The Nifty opened near 21400, dropping to a low of 21290. Despite the overall market instability, the Nifty IT remained stable, showing resistance to the fluctuating market conditions. The financial sector, however, displayed weakness, with HDFC Bank emerging as the greatest loser on the day.

Bank Nifty's Sharp Decline

Advertisment

The Bank Nifty opened 570 points down, shedding a significant 2500 points over two days. Currently, the Bank Nifty future is trading on the support of 45850. Amidst the decline, a positive double bottom W pattern has emerged in the Bank Nifty future, suggesting a potential reversal of the bearish trend.

Market Expectations and Investment Strategies

Following a significant correction on January 17, market experts anticipate a further decline in the Nifty 50 in the coming days, with potential support at around 21,450. On January 17, bears were in full control, pulling down the benchmark indices by more than two percent. This marked the biggest single-day decline in the last 19 months. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices also declined, each over a percent, while the market breadth favored the bears, with about three shares declining for every rising share on the NSE.