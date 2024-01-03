en English
Business

Jamaica Stock Exchange: A Struggle Until 2025 Amid High Interest Rates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Jamaica Stock Exchange: A Struggle Until 2025 Amid High Interest Rates

High interest rates continue to weigh heavily on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), raising the prospect of an ongoing challenge until 2025. JSE Group Managing Director, Marlene Street Forrest, indicates that a reduction in these rates could potentially catalyze a recovery by 2025. However, she acknowledges the necessary lag time for such changes to manifest in the market’s performance.

Four Consecutive Years of Decline

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the JSE has experienced four consecutive years of decline. The combined index, encapsulating the main and junior markets, closed 2023 down eight percent from its starting point. This persistent downturn is largely attributed to the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic, which has led investors to divert funds to real estate and other capital market investments.

Some Companies Buck the Trend

Despite the overall market downtrend, some companies have managed to buck the trend. Firms such as Ciboney, ISP Finance, and TransJamaican Highway have posted significant gains, offering a glimmer of optimism amidst the prevailing market gloom.

Policy Rate Maintained to Control Inflation

In an effort to curb the inflation that peaked at 11.8 percent in April 2022, the Bank of Jamaica has held the policy rate steady at 7.0 percent throughout 2023 following a period of aggressive adjustments. This move, aimed at controlling inflation, has inadvertently contributed to the challenging market conditions.

JSE’s Strategic Initiatives

Even in the face of these challenges, the JSE is not standing still. It is currently working on implementing short-selling, a strategy that could potentially offer more flexibility to investors. Additionally, the JSE has added Direct Market Access (DMA) to Canadian Stock Exchanges, with plans to expand this access to other foreign markets in 2024. These strategic initiatives represent a proactive response to the enduring market slump, aiming to revitalize the exchange and attract more investors.

Business Jamaica Stock Markets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

