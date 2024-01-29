ITC Ltd Posts 6.51% Net Profit Growth for Q4 2023 Amidst Rising Expenses

In a recent regulatory filing, ITC Ltd, an Indian multinational conglomerate, reported a significant uptick in its consolidated net profit for the final quarter of 2023. The company's net profit rose by 6.51 percent to Rs 5,400.51 crore, marking an increase from Rs 5,070.09 crore the previous year.

Gross Revenue Sees Mild Increase

The company's gross revenue from product sales witnessed a marginal growth of 2.3 percent, escalating to Rs 19,337.84 crore during the quarter, a surge from Rs 18,901.76 crore a year ago. This steady rise in gross revenue showcases the company's ability to maintain its market position and operational efficiency amidst the changing business landscape.

Revenue from Operations Grows

Furthermore, ITC's revenue from operations exhibited a growth of 2.43 percent, catapulting to Rs 19,484.50 crore in comparison to Rs 19,020.65 crore in the year-ago quarter. This indicates a robust operational performance, reflecting the company's strong business acumen and strategic initiatives.

Rise in Total Expenses

However, the company's total expenses for the quarter also experienced an increase, rising by 5.33 percent to Rs 13,453.73 crore. This uptick in expenses signifies the company's investment in its operations and growth strategies, a necessary expenditure for future expansion.

ITC Shares on Stock Market

On the stock market front, ITC shares closed at Rs 450 each on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking a 1.20 percent decline from the previous closing price. This fluctuation in share price is a common occurrence in the dynamic market environment and is closely watched by investors and market analysts.