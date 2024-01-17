ITC Ltd Announces Interim Dividend Distribution for Fiscal Year 2024

ITC Ltd, a leading player in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector with shares listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has disclosed its intent to distribute an interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. This announcement was made to the stock exchanges on January 17, 2024.

Dividend Announcement: A Benefit to Shareholders

The decision to dispense an interim dividend is a corporate action geared towards financially rewarding the company's shareholders. The specific details pertaining to the dividend, including the amount and the ex-dividend date, have not been provided at this stage.

Anticipated Board Meeting

The board of directors of ITC Ltd is slated to convene in the last week of January to deliberate on the dividend payout. Any decision reached during this meeting will be subject to the approval of the shareholders. The precise dates related to the dividend, such as the date of the announcement and the record date for eligibility, are expected to be disclosed following the board meeting.

ITC Ltd: A Diversified Presence

ITC Ltd has a diversified presence spanning various sectors, including Cigarettes, Hotels, Information Technology, and more. ITC Infotech India Ltd, the company's wholly owned IT subsidiary, offers services to customers around the globe. The company has a long and storied history, having undergone several transformations, and has ventured into new businesses and markets over the years.