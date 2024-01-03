en English
Business

ITC: A Market Titan’s Performance and Predictions

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Keeping a steady pulse on the shifting tides of the stock market is a daunting task, even for the most seasoned investors. Today, we turn our gaze to ITC, an undisputed titan in the market. The latest data, as of January 3, 2024, at 09:11 IST, reveals a last traded price of 470.25, reflecting a slight increase in the stock’s value. The company also boasts a significant market capitalization of 586,569.46, a testament to its substantial size and influence.

Trading Volume and P/E Ratio

Investor activity and interest in ITC are evident in the trading volume, which stands at 30,131. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, measured at 29.06, offers a lens through which investors can evaluate the company’s valuation and compare it with its counterparts.

Earnings Per Share

On a per-share basis, the earnings per share (EPS) figure is reported at 16.19, providing valuable insight into the company’s profitability. This figure is critical for investors as it allows them to understand how much profit the company has made relative to the total number of shares outstanding.

Breaking News and Future Predictions

Alongside these fundamental and technical indicators, our liveblog also delivers breaking news that could impact ITC’s stock movement. One such update comes from Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart, who recommends buying ITC with a target price of Rs 540 and a stop loss at Rs 440. Accurate predictions and timely news alerts equip investors with the knowledge needed to make informed investment decisions.

With a keen eye on ITC’s performance and a finger on the pulse of the market, investors can navigate the tumultuous waters of the stock market with confidence. As ITC continues to be a significant player in the market, our liveblog will continue to provide real-time updates and analysis, ensuring that you are always in the know.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

