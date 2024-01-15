en English
Business

IT Stocks Poised to Drive Nifty Index Towards the 22,000 Mark

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:08 pm EST
On January 15, the trade setup suggests a promising outlook for information technology (IT) stocks, potentially driving the Nifty index towards the 22,000 mark in the upcoming week. This projection is grounded in the recent performance and trends of the stock market, with a specific focus on the IT sector. Analysts and market experts indicate a bullish sentiment for IT stocks, which are expected to significantly influence the broader market due to their substantial contribution to the index composition. Such developments hold considerable implications for investment strategies, making it vital for investors and market participants to closely monitor the performance of IT stocks.

Performance of IT Stocks

IT companies like Wipro and HCL Tech exhibited positive gains in the market, with Wipro reporting a 12% year-over-year fall in net profits and HCL Tech’s profit rising by 6% in Q3 FY24. The Nifty index gained 247 points to reach 21,894 and is anticipated to cross the 22,000 mark shortly. With more firms set to release their results in the coming weeks, stock-specific actions across the indices are expected.

The ‘Magnificent 7’ Tech Stocks

The ‘Magnificent 7’ tech stocks – Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Alphabet – significantly contributed to the Nasdaq 100’s over 50% surge in 2023. These tech behemoths experienced impressive growth in earnings and market valuation, with Apple reaching a $3 trillion market valuation. Microsoft hit an all-time high due to optimism about AI and cloud growth, while Amazon’s share price rose by more than 80% in 2023. Nvidia and Alphabet also experienced substantial growth in 2023, and Meta’s shares nearly tripled.

Indian Shares and Market Movement

Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday, with IT stocks in focus following better-than-expected results from HCLTech and Wipro. The Nifty 50 and Sensex hit all-time highs on Friday, propelled by IT stocks after market leaders Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys posted quarterly earnings that mitigated concerns about weak demand. “The earnings season will be the biggest factor driving market movement in the next few weeks,” states Arvinder Singh Nanda, senior vice president of Master Capital Services. While foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth a net 3.40 billion rupees on Friday, domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth 29.11 billion rupees.

Business Stock Markets
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

