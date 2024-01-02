en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

iSun Inc: A Rollercoaster Ride in Share Price Amid Optimistic Future Projections

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
iSun Inc: A Rollercoaster Ride in Share Price Amid Optimistic Future Projections

In a volatile trading session, iSun Inc (NASDAQ:ISUN), a major player in the solar energy sector, witnessed an 8.15% dip in its share price, taking it down to $0.31 per share. This recent downturn doesn’t tell the whole story, as the company’s stock price has rallied 58.06% from its 52-week low of $0.13.

A Mixed Bag of Performance

Looking at iSun’s performance over the past year paints a contrasting picture. The company’s shares have seen a year-to-date decline of 76.63%, yet they have surged by 42.30% in the past 30 days. Market analysts maintain a positive outlook on the stock, giving it a consensus recommendation of ‘Buy’ and a mean rating of 1.00, reflecting strong faith in the company’s potential.

Financial Projections

iSun’s financial results for the current quarter are expected to reveal an EPS of -$0.04. However, revenue forecasts anticipate a quarterly boost of 8.40% compared to the same period in the previous year, totaling an estimated $28.04 million. This growth momentum has positioned iSun’s stock to outperform its industry counterparts, with a substantial annual growth rate of 62.71%, far surpassing the industry average of 12.70%.

Major Stakeholders

iSun’s share distribution is dominated by insiders who hold 10.45% of the shares, while institutional stakeholders have an 8.50% share, with Vanguard Group Inc leading the pack as the top institutional shareholder.

Short Interest Decline

As of December 15th, traders had sold short 1,230,000 shares of iSun, yielding a short interest ratio of 1.0. This indicates a strong positive sentiment for the stock and a scarcity of short-sellers. Interestingly, the company experienced a 48.8% decline in short interest in December, from the previous total of 2,400,000 shares. The strategy of short selling iSun is aimed at generating profit as the company’s stock price falls. However, the lack of short sellers and the rising stock price could trigger a short squeeze, forcing short sellers to cover their positions by buying actual ISUN shares.

iSun Inc is slated to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01, 2024. With expectations of revenue growth and a slight adjustment in earnings projections, the market remains optimistic about the company’s future.

0
Business Energy Stock Markets
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Perspective Therapeutics Inc Stock Drops, Yet Analysts Maintain Positive Outlook

By Geeta Pillai

Fidelity Announces Changes to Voting Rights Amid Global Market Shifts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Blink Charging Co: Resilience Amidst Market Fluctuations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

AI Emerges as Key Driver for Semiconductor Sales, Shows Global Semiconductor Alliance Survey

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tesla Versus CAP-XX: A Patent Litigation that Tests the Open Source Ph ...
@Australia · 54 seconds
Tesla Versus CAP-XX: A Patent Litigation that Tests the Open Source Ph ...
heart comment 0
Intellia Therapeutics: A Mixed Bag of Financial Performance Amid Promising Prospects

By BNN Correspondents

Intellia Therapeutics: A Mixed Bag of Financial Performance Amid Promising Prospects
STRATA Skin Sciences Inc Holds Steady Amid An Eventful Trading Session

By Muthana Al-Najjar

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc Holds Steady Amid An Eventful Trading Session
2seventy bio Inc’s Shares Decline Despite Positive Outlook and Substantial Rise Over 30 Days

By BNN Correspondents

2seventy bio Inc's Shares Decline Despite Positive Outlook and Substantial Rise Over 30 Days
Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) Experiences Surge in Trading Session: An Analysis

By Salman Khan

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) Experiences Surge in Trading Session: An Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
11 seconds
Barclays Downgrades Apple's Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
12 seconds
Greyhound Adoption Faces Hurdles: ACT Party's 'Pet Bond' Proposal Offers Hope
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
45 seconds
Temple Owls vs. North Texas Eagles: A Clash of Titans in Women's NCAA Basketball
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
51 seconds
Iraq's Coordination Framework to Meet Prime Minister on Local Government Formation
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump's Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle
57 seconds
Bannon Opposes Haley as Trump's Potential VP, Foresees GOP Struggle
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
1 min
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
HKP Takes Legal Battle for Erdoğan's University Diploma to Constitutional Court
1 min
HKP Takes Legal Battle for Erdoğan's University Diploma to Constitutional Court
Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Dalit Farmers, BJP Leader, and the Controversial Role of ED
1 min
Tamil Nadu Land Dispute: Dalit Farmers, BJP Leader, and the Controversial Role of ED
NCAA Showdown: La Salle Explorers vs Davidson Wildcats
1 min
NCAA Showdown: La Salle Explorers vs Davidson Wildcats
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app