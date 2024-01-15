IRFC Surpasses Major Companies in Market Cap Surge

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has seen a remarkable rise in its market capitalization, outstripping significant industry players like Tata Steel, Jio Financial Services, and Varun Beverages (VBL). The increase, which was observed during Monday’s intra-day trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), saw IRFC’s stock rise sharply by 19 percent.

A Two-Day Rally

This surge is part of a two-day rally where the market price of IRFC has risen by 26 percent, backed by considerable trading volumes. On the trading platforms of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, a total of 331.98 million equity shares, equating to 2.5 percent of IRFC’s total equity, were traded by 11:42 AM.

Outpacing Major Companies

The highlight of this performance is the stock’s escalation over the past six months, outpacing heavyweight companies such as Tata Steel, Jio Financial Services, and Varun Beverages. This remarkable growth is indicative of the company’s strong financial footing and the growing investor confidence in its potential.

A Record High

IRFC hit a record high with the stock up five-fold from its IPO price of 26. The company’s market capitalization now surpasses that of Tata Steel, a major player in India’s steel industry. This signifies a major shift in the financial landscape, underscoring IRFC’s growth trajectory and the significant interest it has generated amongst investors.