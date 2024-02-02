Investors Display Bearish Sentiment in Options Trading for Intel

In a recent observation of options trading activity, investors with considerable capital have shown a bearish sentiment towards Intel Corporation (INTC). Analysis of 27 uncommon options trades on Intel, as identified by Benzinga's options scanner, revealed a sentiment split of 44% bullish and 55% bearish. Specifically, the trades comprised of 6 puts worth $266,317 and 21 calls worth $1,157,845.

Targeted Price Range

An examination of the volume and open interest in these contracts indicates that the major players are targeting a price range of $15.0 to $60.0 for Intel in the past quarter. Intel, a name synonymous with microprocessors in the PC and data center markets, is also making strides into the realms of communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things.

Intel's Stock Performance

The company's stock, which boasts a trading volume of 17,810,508, experienced a slight dip of 0.71%, with each share priced at $43.05. Based on RSI readings, the stock may be veering towards an oversold condition. The company's earnings release is slated for 83 days from now.

Analysts have varied opinions on Intel, with average target prices hovering around $44.4 and recommendations ranging from 'Sell' to 'Buy'. It's crucial to note that options trading carries higher risks but the potential for greater profits. Traders often mitigate these risks through education, strategic adjustments, and heightened market awareness.