Business

Investor Strategies Amid Soaring Stock Market: Expert Insights

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:48 pm EST
Investor Strategies Amid Soaring Stock Market: Expert Insights

Following an exceptional year for the stock market with the S&P 500 gaining 24.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 13%, and the Nasdaq soaring 43%, financial experts are providing insights for investors maneuvering through a soaring market. The voice of wisdom from Marguerita Cheng, CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth, warns against cashing out of investments due to market highs. Her emphasis lies on the importance of time in the market rather than timing the market.

Understanding Market Trends

A Charles Schwab analysis cited by Cheng underscores the impact of missing the market’s 20 best days over the past two decades, which would significantly reduce returns. In corroboration, Sophia Bera Daigle of Gen Y Planning urges against making hasty additional investments. Meanwhile, Ivory Johnson of Delancey Wealth Management raises a red flag for retail investors against chasing the market after significant rallies.

Historical Data and Long-Term Resilience

Steve Hanke of Johns Hopkins University presents historical data that shows an average annual return on stocks from 1900 to 2017 at around 11%, or 8% after adjusting for inflation. This suggests a long-term market resilience. While investors are generally encouraged to stay the course, especially if their investments are flagged for retirement, there are circumstances where redirecting some profits may be prudent, such as for paying off debt or building emergency savings.

Rebalancing Portfolios

Rebalancing portfolios during market fluctuations is also recommended to ensure alignment with one’s risk tolerance and investment objectives. Experts suggest that investors maintain a defensive posture, avoiding fast-growing but money-losing stocks, and instead, invest in index funds like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and dividend stocks like Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble.

The Motley Fool advises buying into stable investments and earning higher dividend yields in a bear market, as well as seizing the opportunity to buy desired indexes and stocks at lower prices. Amid the soaring market, investors are advised to focus on the fundamentals of elevated interest rates, moderating inflation, and recovering profits.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

