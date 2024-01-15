Investor Alert: The Meme Stocks You Should Consider Exiting

A new wave of investment advice calls for a strategic retreat from certain meme stocks, a phenomenon that gripped the financial world in 2021. These stocks, notorious for their volatile nature and lack of concrete fundamentals, have been deemed highly speculative. Investors are thus advised to not only divest from these stocks but also to reinforce their investment in winners. This article focuses on three such meme stocks: Lucid Group (LCID), Novavax (NVAX), and GameStop (GME).

Lucid Group: A Rocky Road

Lucid Group (LCID), a name synonymous with electric vehicles, is one of the meme stocks showing signs of distress. The company's stock has declined by almost 30% year to date. High short interest in the stock indicates a lack of investor confidence. Additionally, Lucid Group continues to disappoint on the production and delivery front, which is detrimental to its success in the highly competitive EV sector. The company also faces a high cash burn rate and is not expected to be cash flow positive before 2027. This less-than-ideal financial picture calls for investor caution.

Novavax: Falling Behind

Novavax (NVAX), a biotechnology company, is another meme stock facing headwinds. Despite being one of the frontrunners in the initial stages of the Covid-19 vaccine race, the company has since fallen behind its peers. Novavax now grapples with limited prospects for its authorized vaccine and a thin pipeline, which has led to a plunge in its stock. Investors have realized that the company's revenue potential is not as strong as initially believed, leading to diminished interest.

GameStop: The Meme Stock Poster Child

GameStop (GME), the company synonymous with the meme stock movement, is also struggling. Despite an increase in hardware sales, the company reported net sales of $3.5 billion in the first nine months of 2023, coupled with an operating loss of $90 million. GameStop's sales and margins are declining, and the company has yet to chart a clear path to profitability. Given these factors, GameStop's ability to provide good returns is questionable, making it another stock that investors should consider exiting.

In conclusion, while meme stocks may have provided exhilarating highs and gut-wrenching lows for investors in the past, the future seems less certain for Lucid Group, Novavax, and GameStop. Prudent investors might find it worthwhile to exit these stocks if they are still part of their portfolio, mitigating potential losses and focusing on more promising investment opportunities.