Investment Recommendations for Short-Term Traders Amid Steady Nifty Index

In the dynamic realm of the stock market, traders find themselves in a constant chase after viable investment opportunities. As the Nifty index maintains a steady course, three stocks emerge with promising returns for short-term traders: Orient Cement, Zuari Agro Chemicals, and Star Cement. The Nifty’s resilience is evident as it stays afloat above the 11 and 20-day exponential moving averages (EMA), indicating a positive short-term trend despite a late sell-off.

Market Analysis & Predictions

Aggressive Put writing at 21,500-21,600 levels aligns with the 11-day EMA, signifying strong support. In contrast, aggressive Call writing at 22,000 levels signals robust resistance near 22,200, coinciding with the 100 percent Fibonacci extension of major bottom-top-bottoms. The broader market indices, particularly midcap and small caps, have outperformed the Nifty, foretelling a bullish trend continuation for these segments.

Investment Recommendations

Orient Cement, Star Cement, and Zuari Agro Chemicals stand out as viable investment options. Orient Cement is recommended for purchase with a 14 percent target return while Star Cement projects a target return of 16 percent. Lastly, Zuari Agro Chemicals promises a 15 percent return. Specifics including the last traded price (LTP), stop-loss, and target levels are provided for each stock. The bullish formations and momentum indicators of these stocks suggest strength, with the cement sector appearing particularly positive in the short term.

Investment Advisory Disclaimer

The views and investment tips expressed in this analysis are those of investment experts on Moneycontrol.com, not the website’s management. It is imperative for readers to consult certified experts before making investment decisions. The stock market, with its inherent risks and potential for high returns, necessitates informed and cautious decision-making.