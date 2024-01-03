en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Investment Ratings Shuffle: Companies Face Upgrades and Downgrades

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Investment Ratings Shuffle: Companies Face Upgrades and Downgrades

In a series of pivotal moves, various securities and research firms announced significant investment ratings changes for a multitude of companies. These alterations, covering both downgrades and upgrades, could potentially alter investor perception and impact the market performance of the affected firms.

Downgrades Dominate

Among those experiencing downgrades were Ball Corp, BlackLine, and Brunswick Corp. Ball Corp, noted for its work in packaging solutions, was shifted from a ‘Neutral’ position to an ‘Underperform’ rating by Bank of America Securities. BlackLine, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions, was downgraded to ‘Underweight’ from ‘Neutral’ by Piper Sandler. Lastly, Brunswick Corp, a leader in the marine industry, was downgraded to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ by B. Riley Securities.

Upgrades Usher Optimism

On the brighter side, a number of companies received upgrades. Notably, Booking Holdings, a world leader in online travel and related services, saw its rating raise to ‘Equal-Weight’ from ‘Underweight’ by Wells Fargo. Boston Properties, one of the largest publicly traded developers, owners, and managers of Class A office properties in the United States, was upgraded to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ by Jefferies. Other firms that benefitted from enhanced ratings include Brady Corp, Centene, and Choice Hotels Intl.

Active Firms and Potential Implications

Among the active firms in adjusting ratings were Jefferies, Wells Fargo, and B of A Securities. Their decisions spanned a variety of companies across different sectors, reflecting an intricate interplay of market dynamics and perceptions. The implications of these rating changes are potentially multifold. They can influence investor decisions, shape market trends, and even affect the strategic directions of the companies involved. In the complex dance of the financial world, these rating changes serve as essential markers guiding the steps of investors and companies alike.

0
Business Investments Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ffolkes Arms Hotel Withdraws Expansion Plans Unexpectedly

By BNN Correspondents

Landmark Agreements Reshape European and UK Financial Regulatory Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

BP Marsh Backs New Marine Hull Insurance Specialist Ai Marine Risk Limited

By BNN Correspondents

Amazon Prime Day Wraps Up with Notable Deals on Oversteel Diamond Gaming Chair and More

By Salman Khan

Himalaya Technologies to Launch EVEREST Token and Acquire Web3 Assets ...
@Business · 1 min
Himalaya Technologies to Launch EVEREST Token and Acquire Web3 Assets ...
heart comment 0
SoFi Technologies Stumbles; Analysts Downgrade amid Slower Growth Projections

By Geeta Pillai

SoFi Technologies Stumbles; Analysts Downgrade amid Slower Growth Projections
KLA Corp. Stock Price Fluctuates Amid Strong Financial Performance

By Wojciech Zylm

KLA Corp. Stock Price Fluctuates Amid Strong Financial Performance
Colombia’s Arena Primavera: A New Era in Global Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Colombia's Arena Primavera: A New Era in Global Entertainment
Italy’s Tax Gap Narrows Amid Rising Concerns Over Counterfeit Products

By Quadri Adejumo

Italy's Tax Gap Narrows Amid Rising Concerns Over Counterfeit Products
Latest Headlines
World News
India Champions the Rise of the Global South: Insights from Major General BK Sharma
20 seconds
India Champions the Rise of the Global South: Insights from Major General BK Sharma
Opobo International Charity Day: Call for Equitable Distribution of Democracy Benefits and Focus on Health and Education
30 seconds
Opobo International Charity Day: Call for Equitable Distribution of Democracy Benefits and Focus on Health and Education
Labour Leader Announces Plan to Combat Government Fraud Amidst Election Year
2 mins
Labour Leader Announces Plan to Combat Government Fraud Amidst Election Year
Mica Scandal: Donegal Homeowners Criticize Double Standards in Government Redress Scheme
2 mins
Mica Scandal: Donegal Homeowners Criticize Double Standards in Government Redress Scheme
Liverpool FC Holds Pole Position in Premier League: The Power of Depth and Leadership
2 mins
Liverpool FC Holds Pole Position in Premier League: The Power of Depth and Leadership
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
2 mins
Markus Community Foundation Donates Football Gear to Nourish Young Talent
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
2 mins
Vaughan Gething Backs Welsh Labour's Council Tax Reform Amid Controversy
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change
2 mins
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed
2 mins
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: A Controversial Financial Legacy Exposed
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app