en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Investing in 2024: Lessons from Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and the Zacks Market Edge Podcast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:04 pm EST
Investing in 2024: Lessons from Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and the Zacks Market Edge Podcast

In a recent episode of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast, hosted by stock strategist Tracey Ryniec, listeners were taken on a journey through the future of investing in 2024. The episode emphasized learning from successful investors like Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, who have demonstrated the power of concentrating in a few high-performing companies for outsized success.

Lessons from the Titans

Both Buffett and Munger are known for their concentrated investment portfolios, a strategy that the podcast suggests could lead to significant returns. As we usher in the new year, investors are encouraged to re-evaluate their portfolios, taking into consideration factors like company performance, management changes, and earnings estimates for 2024.

Top Stocks to Watch

Tracey’s watchlist highlighted five top stocks with a Zacks Rank 1 (Strong Buy) that are poised for strong earnings growth. These include CBOE Global Markets, Adidas, e.l.f. Beauty, Palantir, and Shopify. Despite their somewhat elevated forward P/E ratios, these stocks have demonstrated robust performance in the market, making them worth consideration for inclusion in investors’ watchlists.

The Future of Investing

Investors were also exposed to several insights regarding the potential growth and challenges of investing in 2024. This includes the rise of AI-powered stock portfolios, which outperformed market benchmarks by 83% in 2023, and the predicted increase in the use of AI as a superior stock picker in 2024. The podcast also tackled the increasing trend of pension risk transfers and the potential growth of generative AI as a tool in 2024.

As investors gear up for a new year of trading, the Zacks Market Edge Podcast episode serves as a reminder to stay informed and open-minded. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting out, the lessons of Buffett, Munger, and other successful investors can provide valuable insights for navigating the volatile waters of stock investing.

0
Business Investments Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
21 seconds ago
Manitoba's Vacant Housing Units: A Crisis Amid a Crisis
As Manitoba grapples with a housing and homelessness crisis, over 2,000 publicly owned rental units remain unoccupied. This alarming figure includes 1,090 units in the Winnipeg area and another 1,000 units scattered across the province. Despite a pressing demand for shelter, the high vacancy rate is attributed to insufficient funding for critical repairs and refurbishments,
Manitoba's Vacant Housing Units: A Crisis Amid a Crisis
Economic Challenges and Sector Performances: A Look Into 2024
1 min ago
Economic Challenges and Sector Performances: A Look Into 2024
Morgan Stanley Forecasts 28% Growth in Macau's Casino Revenue in 2024
1 min ago
Morgan Stanley Forecasts 28% Growth in Macau's Casino Revenue in 2024
Reopening of Lukeville Port Promises Resurgence in Puerto Peñasco Tourism
44 seconds ago
Reopening of Lukeville Port Promises Resurgence in Puerto Peñasco Tourism
Trade Blockades: A Ticking Time Bomb for Global Commerce
51 seconds ago
Trade Blockades: A Ticking Time Bomb for Global Commerce
Jamaica's Economy Shows Resilience in 2023: Mining and Tourism Lead Growth
1 min ago
Jamaica's Economy Shows Resilience in 2023: Mining and Tourism Lead Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Major League Baseball Free Agency Market Heats Up with 42 New Signings
30 seconds
Major League Baseball Free Agency Market Heats Up with 42 New Signings
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
1 min
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
2 mins
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
2 mins
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
2 mins
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
2 mins
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
2 mins
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
3 mins
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
3 mins
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app