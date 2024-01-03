en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

InterGlobe Aviation Shares Soar 1.1% Amid Market Fluctuations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
InterGlobe Aviation Shares Soar 1.1% Amid Market Fluctuations

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of India’s largest airline, IndiGo, witnessed a 1.1 percent rise on Wednesday, during the trading session at 10:50 AM (IST). The shares were traded at Rs 2959.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking an increase from their previous closing value.

Stock Trends and Market Capitalization

The stock has seen significant fluctuations over the past year, recording a 52-week low of Rs 1810.45 and a high of Rs 3006.9. The company had a bullish start to the session with a gap up opening. The trading volume stood at 4,338 lakh shares. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. enjoys a substantial market capitalization of Rs 114107.52 crore.

Financial Ratios and Return on Equity

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 20.3. It has a negative price-to-book value ratio of -11.79, indicating overvaluation. The Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.0 percent, based on exchange data. Within the BSE500 index, 238 stocks were trading in the green while 263 stocks were in the red.

Shareholding Pattern

As of September 30, 2023, promoters of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. held 63.24 percent of the company. Overseas and domestic institutional investors own 20.29 percent and 13.24 percent of the shares, respectively.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Valor Resources Expands Lithium and Uranium Portfolio in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events

By Salman Khan

RBL Bank Offloads Rs 800 Crore Non-Performing Loans

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bayad and Sun Life Grepa Bolster Partnership for Enhanced Financial Inclusion

By BNN Correspondents

Bulgaria's NRA Implements Mandatory Declaration System for High Fiscal ...
@Bulgaria · 1 min
Bulgaria's NRA Implements Mandatory Declaration System for High Fiscal ...
heart comment 0
Stability or Stalemate: The Regulatory Challenge for UK’s Fintech Sector in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Stability or Stalemate: The Regulatory Challenge for UK's Fintech Sector in 2024
Dr. Martens Dividend Payout: Attractive Yield or a Risky Bet?

By BNN Correspondents

Dr. Martens Dividend Payout: Attractive Yield or a Risky Bet?
Gensol Engineering Bags Significant Contract with Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

By Rafia Tasleem

Gensol Engineering Bags Significant Contract with Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
The Australian Biotech Industry: A Tale of Challenges and Potential

By Geeta Pillai

The Australian Biotech Industry: A Tale of Challenges and Potential
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
35 seconds
Political Uproar, Fuel Crisis, and Global Unrest: A Recap of Recent Events
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
42 seconds
Intersport Foresees Sales Boom in Sporting Goods Driven by Major 2024 Events
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
44 seconds
Jamaica Premier League: Harbour View vs. Waterhouse - A Clash of Traditional Rivals
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
46 seconds
Devin Haney's Career Strategy Revealed: No Intentions to Fight Stevenson or Davis
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
51 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Stories
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
1 min
2024 DP World Tour Golf Season: A Fresh Chapter in the History of Golf
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
1 min
Illinois State Triumphs Over Bradley Braves in Thrilling MVC Opener
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
1 min
PGA Tour 2024: Sony Open Holds Its Own Amid New $20 Million Purse Events
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
1 min
Weekend Wonders: Sentry Tournament and More in Central Illinois
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app