InterGlobe Aviation Shares Soar 1.1% Amid Market Fluctuations

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of India’s largest airline, IndiGo, witnessed a 1.1 percent rise on Wednesday, during the trading session at 10:50 AM (IST). The shares were traded at Rs 2959.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking an increase from their previous closing value.

Stock Trends and Market Capitalization

The stock has seen significant fluctuations over the past year, recording a 52-week low of Rs 1810.45 and a high of Rs 3006.9. The company had a bullish start to the session with a gap up opening. The trading volume stood at 4,338 lakh shares. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. enjoys a substantial market capitalization of Rs 114107.52 crore.

Financial Ratios and Return on Equity

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 20.3. It has a negative price-to-book value ratio of -11.79, indicating overvaluation. The Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 0.0 percent, based on exchange data. Within the BSE500 index, 238 stocks were trading in the green while 263 stocks were in the red.

Shareholding Pattern

As of September 30, 2023, promoters of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. held 63.24 percent of the company. Overseas and domestic institutional investors own 20.29 percent and 13.24 percent of the shares, respectively.