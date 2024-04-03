Intel Shares Drop 5% as Contract Chip-Making Losses Soar

Ahead of opening bell on Wednesday, Intel shares plummeted by 5% following the revelation of significant losses in its contract chip-making unit.

Advertisment

The company disclosed that its foundry business incurred operating losses of $7 billion in 2023, a notable increase from $5.2 billion in the previous year. Analysts express concern over the bleak outlook for profitability in this segment.

Challenges in Competing with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Intel's struggles in its contract chip-making division underscore its ongoing battle to regain market dominance in cutting-edge chip production, a position now held by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

Advertisment

Despite significant capital investments totaling $43.4 billion and plans for further expansion, Intel faces stiff competition and must contend with lagging behind TSMC's profitability and revenue figures.

Path to Recovery and Future Projections

CEO Pat Gelsinger outlined a roadmap for Intel's contract chip-making business, projecting operating losses to peak in 2024 before achieving breakeven by approximately 2027. The company aims for a gross margin of about 40% by 2030, but this still trails behind TSMC's reported margin of 53% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Advertisment

Gelsinger acknowledges past missteps and emphasizes the importance of transitioning to advanced technologies, such as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines.

Investment Plans and Strategic Shifts

Intel plans to invest $100 billion in manufacturing facilities across four states in the United States, supported in part by funding from the U.S. Chips Act. The company's adoption of EUV tools and efforts to enhance its foundry business reflect a strategic shift to remain competitive in the global semiconductor industry, albeit with significant challenges ahead.