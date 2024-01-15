en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Integra Essentia’s Shares Soar Following Bonus Allotment Decision

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Integra Essentia’s Shares Soar Following Bonus Allotment Decision

Integra Essentia, a leading player in the financial market, saw its shares open at the 5% upper circuit limit on the BSE, marking a new 52-week high at Rs 7.11 per share. This achievement is a remarkable recovery of 178.82% from its 52-week low of Rs 2.55 recorded on August 28, 2023. The significant increase in the stock’s value is a direct result of the Board of Directors’ strategic decision to allot 1:1 bonus shares to eligible shareholders.

The Strategic Bonus Allotment

On January 13, 2024, the Board of Directors announced the allotment of 45,70,33,003 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each by way of bonus issue to the eligible shareholders. This move effectively doubled the company’s issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital from Rs. 45,70,33,003 to Rs. 91,40,66,006. The new bonus shares will be at par with the existing shares, ensuring an equitable distribution of the company’s growth and success.

Impact on Major Shareholders

Among the beneficiaries of this allocation is the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which holds 1.06% of the total paid-up equity share capital. The bonus issue significantly strengthens LIC’s holding, solidifying its position as a stakeholder. In addition to LIC, the shareholding pattern for Q2FY24 showed 20.81% promoters’ shareholding, 1.51% held by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), 1.08% by Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), and a substantial 76.59% by the public.

The Ripple Effect

The 1:1 bonus issue not only bolsters the confidence of the existing shareholders but also makes the company’s shares more attractive to potential investors. With the current success, Integra Essentia is poised to attract more investments, contributing to its continuous growth and expansion in the financial market.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
Sydney's Totti's and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence
In an intriguing development, an Instagram post by popular account Miss Double Bay has sparked a flurry of comparisons between Totti’s, a renowned Italian restaurant in Sydney, and Totti, a seemingly identical Parisian establishment. Totti’s, famed for its sumptuous Italian cuisine, is part of the prestigious Merivale group and operates multiple locations across Sydney. The
Sydney's Totti's and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence
UK's Innovation Ecosystem Fails to Retain Science-Based Startups
8 mins ago
UK's Innovation Ecosystem Fails to Retain Science-Based Startups
European Science Park Group Reports Notable Financial Success Amid Challenging Market Environment
9 mins ago
European Science Park Group Reports Notable Financial Success Amid Challenging Market Environment
Delhi Airport Disruptions Continue Amid Bad Weather; Positive Vibes in Business Market
31 seconds ago
Delhi Airport Disruptions Continue Amid Bad Weather; Positive Vibes in Business Market
T2M Introduces High-Performance 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core
5 mins ago
T2M Introduces High-Performance 12-bit 5Msps ADC IP Core
Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited Breathes New Life into Former Pub
6 mins ago
Cosmetic Aesthetics Limited Breathes New Life into Former Pub
Latest Headlines
World News
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
9 seconds
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
10 seconds
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
23 seconds
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
25 seconds
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
37 seconds
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
1 min
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
4 mins
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
4 mins
Ron DeSantis: Unwavering Confidence Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
4 mins
Ilya Samsonov: A Reinvented Force on the Ice Post-AHL Stint
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app