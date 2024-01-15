Integra Essentia’s Shares Soar Following Bonus Allotment Decision

Integra Essentia, a leading player in the financial market, saw its shares open at the 5% upper circuit limit on the BSE, marking a new 52-week high at Rs 7.11 per share. This achievement is a remarkable recovery of 178.82% from its 52-week low of Rs 2.55 recorded on August 28, 2023. The significant increase in the stock’s value is a direct result of the Board of Directors’ strategic decision to allot 1:1 bonus shares to eligible shareholders.

The Strategic Bonus Allotment

On January 13, 2024, the Board of Directors announced the allotment of 45,70,33,003 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each by way of bonus issue to the eligible shareholders. This move effectively doubled the company’s issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital from Rs. 45,70,33,003 to Rs. 91,40,66,006. The new bonus shares will be at par with the existing shares, ensuring an equitable distribution of the company’s growth and success.

Impact on Major Shareholders

Among the beneficiaries of this allocation is the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which holds 1.06% of the total paid-up equity share capital. The bonus issue significantly strengthens LIC’s holding, solidifying its position as a stakeholder. In addition to LIC, the shareholding pattern for Q2FY24 showed 20.81% promoters’ shareholding, 1.51% held by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), 1.08% by Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), and a substantial 76.59% by the public.

The Ripple Effect

The 1:1 bonus issue not only bolsters the confidence of the existing shareholders but also makes the company’s shares more attractive to potential investors. With the current success, Integra Essentia is poised to attract more investments, contributing to its continuous growth and expansion in the financial market.