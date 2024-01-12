en English
Business

Infosys Stock Soars to Highest Level Since December 2022

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR (INFY) stock saw a substantial surge, closing at $19.97, a rise of $1.15 or 6.11%. This impressive figure would be its highest closing price since December 2, 2022, when it peaked at $20.19. The company is on course to record its most significant percentage increase since July 15, 2020, when it soared by 12.46%. Infosys has been enjoying a two-day upward trend, amassing a 10.33% increase over this period, which is its best two-day stretch since July 16, 2020, when the stock escalated by 15.49%.

A Stellar Rally in Stock Market

During the trading day, the shares reached a high of $20.06. This intraday level is the highest since December 5, 2022, when it touched $20.15. At its intraday peak today, the stock was up by 6.59%, marking the largest intraday percent increase since October 13, 2022, when it climbed by 6.61%. This significant surge in Infosys stock is a testament to its current strong standing in the market.

Impact of Quarterly Reports and Forecasts

Indian IT companies, including Infosys, witnessed a rally after posting better-than-expected quarterly reports and optimistic forecasts. Infosys shares surged by around 8% to their highest level since December 2022, contributing to a 5% jump in the Nifty IT index to a 21-month high. The company reported third-quarter revenue growth that exceeded expectations and indicated a positive demand situation, with a near three-year high share of new contracts.

Market Influences and Predictions

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh expressed confidence in revenue from large deals, and TCS also indicated a revival in demand from BFSI clients. The positive results and upbeat forecasts have driven the surge in Infosys stock, making it the best trading day since 2020. Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services saw significant gains in early trade, with Infosys rising by nearly 6% – its largest single-day gain in over three years, marking its biggest upswing since July 15, 2020.

The positive financial performance of TCS and Infosys had a ripple effect, lifting other IT stocks such as Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and HCLTech, each recording gains of over 2-3%. Given these factors, Infosys and other IT companies are expected to exit the fiscal year on a positive trajectory, further strengthening the Indian IT sector.

Business Stock Markets
Justice Nwafor

