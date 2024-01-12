Infosys and TCS Earnings Lift Indian Stock Market

The Indian stock market began its trading session on Friday on a bright note, backed by the financial results of IT powerhouses Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which slightly exceeded market expectations. This optimistic start was reflected in the key stock indicators with the Nifty and the Sensex commencing the day in the green. The performance of these IT mammoths is often seen as a bellwether for the technology sector and the wider market due to their substantial impact on index movements.

Market Reactions to IT Giants’ Performance

The market’s positive reaction suggests that the financial community has favorably received the news about the IT giants’ earnings. The details regarding the specific figures or the extent of the earnings beat have not been provided. Still, the market response indicates a boost in market confidence, potentially influencing the trading session’s outlook and possibly shaping the market’s performance in the near term.

Anticipation of U.S. Inflation Data

The market exhibited range-bound trade in anticipation of U.S. inflation data. Concerns about premium valuations and moderating Q3 corporate earnings were also on the minds of investors. Notably, Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth ₹1,721.35 crore on Wednesday.

Recovery in Global Tech Spending

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. climbed after the companies signaled a potential recovery in global tech spending in 2024. Despite reporting sluggish single-digit sales growth, executives from both companies were upbeat in their assessment of the global IT market, which has struggled to recover during a time of economic uncertainty.