en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Infosys and TCS Earnings Lift Indian Stock Market

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
Infosys and TCS Earnings Lift Indian Stock Market

The Indian stock market began its trading session on Friday on a bright note, backed by the financial results of IT powerhouses Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which slightly exceeded market expectations. This optimistic start was reflected in the key stock indicators with the Nifty and the Sensex commencing the day in the green. The performance of these IT mammoths is often seen as a bellwether for the technology sector and the wider market due to their substantial impact on index movements.

Market Reactions to IT Giants’ Performance

The market’s positive reaction suggests that the financial community has favorably received the news about the IT giants’ earnings. The details regarding the specific figures or the extent of the earnings beat have not been provided. Still, the market response indicates a boost in market confidence, potentially influencing the trading session’s outlook and possibly shaping the market’s performance in the near term.

Anticipation of U.S. Inflation Data

The market exhibited range-bound trade in anticipation of U.S. inflation data. Concerns about premium valuations and moderating Q3 corporate earnings were also on the minds of investors. Notably, Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth ₹1,721.35 crore on Wednesday.

Recovery in Global Tech Spending

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. climbed after the companies signaled a potential recovery in global tech spending in 2024. Despite reporting sluggish single-digit sales growth, executives from both companies were upbeat in their assessment of the global IT market, which has struggled to recover during a time of economic uncertainty.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Charlotte Resident's Sleepless Battle With Chick-fil-A Over Nighttime Noise
Nicole Smith, a marketing director, hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, has found herself in an unexpected battle with a Chick-fil-A restaurant across from her apartment. The bone of contention? A ceaseless, loud music blaring through the night, which has turned her nights into a sleepless nightmare. The Unwanted Nocturnal Symphony The issue traces its roots
Charlotte Resident's Sleepless Battle With Chick-fil-A Over Nighttime Noise
Tesla's India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph
13 mins ago
Tesla's India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph
Reviewing 2023: Investment Performance and Outlook for 2024
15 mins ago
Reviewing 2023: Investment Performance and Outlook for 2024
Thrills and Tastes: New Businesses Spice Up Permian Basin
4 mins ago
Thrills and Tastes: New Businesses Spice Up Permian Basin
Signia by Hilton Hotel: A New Landmark in Downtown Atlanta's Skyline
5 mins ago
Signia by Hilton Hotel: A New Landmark in Downtown Atlanta's Skyline
eBay Agrees to $3 Million Penalty for Harassment of Couple Behind Critical Newsletter
13 mins ago
eBay Agrees to $3 Million Penalty for Harassment of Couple Behind Critical Newsletter
Latest Headlines
World News
The Thriving Sports Betting Industry in the US: A Double-edged Sword?
3 mins
The Thriving Sports Betting Industry in the US: A Double-edged Sword?
Possibilities: Empowering the Disabled with Essential Life Skills
3 mins
Possibilities: Empowering the Disabled with Essential Life Skills
Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Volleyball Competition: A Bold Move to Revive Volleyball in Taveuni
6 mins
Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Volleyball Competition: A Bold Move to Revive Volleyball in Taveuni
India and US Discuss Maritime Security and Ukraine Conflict in Diplomatic Talks
7 mins
India and US Discuss Maritime Security and Ukraine Conflict in Diplomatic Talks
Houston Rockets' Crucial Clash with Detroit Pistons: A Momentum Builder or Stumbling Block?
7 mins
Houston Rockets' Crucial Clash with Detroit Pistons: A Momentum Builder or Stumbling Block?
Zac Gallen: A Rising Star in Major League Baseball
8 mins
Zac Gallen: A Rising Star in Major League Baseball
Punjab's Chief Minister Spearheads Youth Empowerment with New Libraries and Sports Facilities
8 mins
Punjab's Chief Minister Spearheads Youth Empowerment with New Libraries and Sports Facilities
Juan Larios on Injury: 'Not Career-Ending, Retirement Talks Dismissed'
9 mins
Juan Larios on Injury: 'Not Career-Ending, Retirement Talks Dismissed'
Controversial Foul Call Decides Nail-Biting Tulane vs. No. 24 Florida Atlantic Basketball Game
10 mins
Controversial Foul Call Decides Nail-Biting Tulane vs. No. 24 Florida Atlantic Basketball Game
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app