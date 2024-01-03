en English
Business

India’s Stock Market Volatility: A Spotlight on the Pharmaceutical Sector and Banking Stocks

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
India’s Stock Market Volatility: A Spotlight on the Pharmaceutical Sector and Banking Stocks

India’s stock market is currently witnessing high volatility, triggered by profit booking at elevated valuations. This trend, initially led by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), is now being echoed by Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), who were until recently consistent buyers in the market. Despite the profit booking, simultaneous buying activity during price corrections contributes to the market’s near-term volatility.

Interest in the Pharmaceutical Sector

V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, highlights a particular interest in the pharmaceutical sector. The industry, dealing with challenges such as drug shortages and price increases, has been under scrutiny. However, an increase in buying activity is expected in this sector, despite the obstacles.

(Read Also: Hi-Tech Pipes Limited Reports Strong Sales, Eyes Further Expansion)

Pharmaceutical Industry’s M&A Activity Surge

The life sciences industry, encompassing large pharmaceutical companies, smaller biotech organizations, and medtech firms, is experiencing a surge in M&A activity. This is despite challenges such as inflation and rising capital costs. The biopharma sector, in particular, is expected to see significant growth in acquisitions of smaller biotechs with promising drug pipelines and technologies.

Outlook for the Banking Sector

Turning our attention to the banking sector, Vijayakumar suggests that long-term investors might find value in purchasing large-cap private banking stocks. These stocks are expected to perform well and potentially outpace the Nifty index during the year.

(Read Also: 19 Applicants Eye Approval to Operate as Insurance Companies in India)

Supreme Court Judgement’s Potential Impact

The Supreme Court judgement regarding the Adani-Hindenburg issue is projected to influence the sentiment towards Adani stocks and the broader market. The outcome of this judgement is anticipated to have significant repercussions on the market’s volatility and investor sentiment.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

