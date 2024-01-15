India’s Stock Market Hits Historic Highs: Sensex and Nifty Shatter Records

India’s stock market has achieved an unprecedented high, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closing above 73,000 and 22,000 points respectively for the first time in history. This bullish trend, a testament to investor confidence and a positive outlook towards the Indian economy, has been primarily driven by significant contributions from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the Information Technology (IT) sector. The Midcap index also reached a new peak, brushing the 48,000 mark, indicating a robust momentum that may have far-reaching implications for investors, companies, and the broader economic landscape.

Record-Breaking Closures

The NSE Nifty 50 surged by 0.81 per cent to 22,072.90 points while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed by 0.92 per cent to 73235.60. This market rally was largely fueled by IT service providers Wipro and HCLTech whose shares grew by 10% and 4% respectively. Their third-quarter results indicated signs of demand stabilization and growth, exceeding revenue expectations and contributing to a 3.47% rise in the Nifty IT index.

Key Contributors to the Surge

Other prominent gainers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank. HCL Technologies reported an unprecedented 6.2% increase in consolidated net profit, marking the highest ever on a quarterly basis. Fundamentals are now supporting the market rally which was initially driven by momentum. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹340.05 crore on Friday, signaling the strength of the market.

Anticipating Market Trends

As the Sensex breached the 73,000 milestone and the Nifty surpassed the 22,000-mark, market experts opined that the rally is gathering support from fundamentals. IT stocks, with positive Q3 earnings from leading companies, have significantly contributed to the recent gains. Top gainers on the NSE included Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, and LTI Mindtree. Despite the historic highs, the market still experienced some turbulence with HDFC Life, Tata Consumers, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, and Bajaj Finance charting losses.