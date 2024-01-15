en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India’s Stock Market Hits Historic Highs: Sensex and Nifty Shatter Records

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
India’s Stock Market Hits Historic Highs: Sensex and Nifty Shatter Records

India’s stock market has achieved an unprecedented high, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closing above 73,000 and 22,000 points respectively for the first time in history. This bullish trend, a testament to investor confidence and a positive outlook towards the Indian economy, has been primarily driven by significant contributions from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the Information Technology (IT) sector. The Midcap index also reached a new peak, brushing the 48,000 mark, indicating a robust momentum that may have far-reaching implications for investors, companies, and the broader economic landscape.

Record-Breaking Closures

The NSE Nifty 50 surged by 0.81 per cent to 22,072.90 points while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed by 0.92 per cent to 73235.60. This market rally was largely fueled by IT service providers Wipro and HCLTech whose shares grew by 10% and 4% respectively. Their third-quarter results indicated signs of demand stabilization and growth, exceeding revenue expectations and contributing to a 3.47% rise in the Nifty IT index.

Key Contributors to the Surge

Other prominent gainers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank. HCL Technologies reported an unprecedented 6.2% increase in consolidated net profit, marking the highest ever on a quarterly basis. Fundamentals are now supporting the market rally which was initially driven by momentum. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹340.05 crore on Friday, signaling the strength of the market.

Anticipating Market Trends

As the Sensex breached the 73,000 milestone and the Nifty surpassed the 22,000-mark, market experts opined that the rally is gathering support from fundamentals. IT stocks, with positive Q3 earnings from leading companies, have significantly contributed to the recent gains. Top gainers on the NSE included Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Infosys, and LTI Mindtree. Despite the historic highs, the market still experienced some turbulence with HDFC Life, Tata Consumers, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, and Bajaj Finance charting losses.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
Tycoon Duo's $1.1 Billion Investment Bolsters Chile's VTR, But Doubts Linger
In an unprecedented financial move, billionaires Carlos Slim and John C. Malone have pledged to invest upwards of $1.1 billion in their Chilean telecom joint venture, VTR Finance NV. This announcement has spurred a significant rally in the company’s bonds, injecting a notable boost to the venture’s economic prospects. A Rallying Cry The investment has
Tycoon Duo's $1.1 Billion Investment Bolsters Chile's VTR, But Doubts Linger
The College Payoff: Weighing the Value of College Majors
37 seconds ago
The College Payoff: Weighing the Value of College Majors
WEF Report: Global Economy Faces Weakening Growth Amid Geopolitical Tensions
41 seconds ago
WEF Report: Global Economy Faces Weakening Growth Amid Geopolitical Tensions
The Vinyl Record Resurgence: How Nostalgia and Modernity Harmonize
10 seconds ago
The Vinyl Record Resurgence: How Nostalgia and Modernity Harmonize
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
35 seconds ago
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
Apple Offers Uncommon Discounts in China Amid Declining iPhone Sales
36 seconds ago
Apple Offers Uncommon Discounts in China Amid Declining iPhone Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Ukraine Proposes China's Involvement in Peace Talks with Russia at WEF
7 seconds
Ukraine Proposes China's Involvement in Peace Talks with Russia at WEF
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
10 seconds
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
12 seconds
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
19 seconds
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
24 seconds
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: A Missed Opportunity for Retirement Planning
33 seconds
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: A Missed Opportunity for Retirement Planning
Maldives Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal Amid Mounting Tensions
35 seconds
Maldives Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal Amid Mounting Tensions
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
36 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
George Chisanga Slams Robbery Charges Against PF Members as Baseless
42 seconds
George Chisanga Slams Robbery Charges Against PF Members as Baseless
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
36 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 min
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
15 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
19 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
43 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app