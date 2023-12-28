India’s Benchmark Stock Indices Hit Record Highs Amid Positive Market Sentiment

A new milestone in India’s financial landscape has been achieved as major stock indices surge to unprecedented heights. The Sensex and the Nifty, two of the country’s primary stock market indices, have delivered groundbreaking performances, reflecting a buoyant investor sentiment and underlining the robust health of the Indian financial markets.

Record-Breaking Performances

The Sensex, often seen as the pulse of the Indian stock market, gained 371.95 points, a 0.52% leap, to close at a record-breaking 72,410.38. In a similar vein, the Nifty ascended by 123.90 points or 0.57%, settling at an all-time high of 21,778.70. The rise in these indices is indicative of a positive trend sweeping across the Indian stock market, fuelled by favourable economic data, encouraging corporate earnings, and policy decisions that have resonated well with investors.

Favourable Factors Driving the Surge

Factors contributing to this bullish trend include a dip in crude oil prices, inflows of foreign funds, and positive global cues. The financial landscape was further boosted by the expectation of more aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the upcoming year. Foreign Institutional Investors turned net buyers, injecting a net sum of ₹2,926.05 crore into equities. Market participants have been keeping a keen eye on these indices, which often serve as barometers of the overall health and confidence in the financial markets.

Contributors to the Rally

Among the top gainers were UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, NTPC and Tech Mahindra witnessed a decline. The Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services led the charge among sectoral indices, while Nifty Media was the only one trading in negative territory. The top five gainers on the Nifty50 were Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, NTPC, and M&M. On the flip side, the top losers included Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, L&T, Ultratech Cement, and Tata Steel.

These landmark performances from the Sensex and the Nifty underscore the strength of the Indian economy and the resilience of its financial markets. They serve as a testament to the country’s robust economic fundamentals and the faith placed by investors in its growth story.