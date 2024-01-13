India’s Affluent Consumer Segment: A Rapidly Growing Force with Broader Market Implications

In a new revelation, the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has issued a report titled ‘The Rise of Affluent India,’ shedding light on India’s burgeoning affluent consumer segment. The report highlights that this sector, though currently representing a mere 4% of India’s working-age population with a per capita income of over $10,000, is growing rapidly at a compound annual growth rate of over 12% from 2019 to 2023. This growth rate significantly outpaces the overall population growth rate of 1%. As per the projections, the number of affluent consumers will reach an astounding 100 million by 2027.

The Emerging Affluent Class

India’s economy has been riding the wave of robust economic growth, stable monetary policy, and high credit growth, particularly benefiting its top earners. The number of affluent Indians, those earning above $10,000 per annum, has surged from 24 million consumers in 2015 to 60 million at present. This rapid ascension has manifested itself through increased bank deposits, tax filings, and credit card usage. As consumer trends reshape, this rise in affluence has led to a boom in demand for premium products such as FMCG, footwear, fashion, passenger vehicles, and two-wheelers.

Implications for Various Markets

The Goldman Sachs report delineates that this affluent class is forecasted to drive growth in leisure, jewelry, out-of-home food, healthcare, and premium brands. The report cites eight stocks, including Titan, Apollo Hospitals, Phoenix Mills, and MakeMyTrip, that stand to benefit from this trend. The increased market share and potential growth drivers for these corporations are indicative of the broader implications for various markets. Moreover, the report also underscores a substantial increase in credit card ownership and spending among this affluent class.

Impact on Equities and Wealth Inequality

A white paper by the Oliver Wyman firm complements the Goldman Sachs report by discussing the implications for the stock market. As nations develop and incomes rise, equities are increasingly viewed as high-end consumer goods. This perception leads to a rise in demand for equities, which isn’t matched by a proportional increase in supply. This imbalance, coupled with factors such as ease of transactions, lower transaction costs, and increased allocations in pension funds, is speculated to result in a secular rise in equity prices. The paper also explores the impact of wealth inequality on asset price inflation, stressing that the affluent benefit most from rising stock prices, thereby potentially exacerbating wealth inequality.

The Goldman Sachs report and the white paper by Oliver Wyman collectively provide a comprehensive overview of the trends in India’s affluent consumer segment and the broader implications for various markets. It also cautions against complacency, given historical market disruptions, underlining the critical role of central banks in ensuring market stability through liquidity supply.