en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

India’s Affluent Consumer Segment: A Rapidly Growing Force with Broader Market Implications

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
India’s Affluent Consumer Segment: A Rapidly Growing Force with Broader Market Implications

In a new revelation, the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has issued a report titled ‘The Rise of Affluent India,’ shedding light on India’s burgeoning affluent consumer segment. The report highlights that this sector, though currently representing a mere 4% of India’s working-age population with a per capita income of over $10,000, is growing rapidly at a compound annual growth rate of over 12% from 2019 to 2023. This growth rate significantly outpaces the overall population growth rate of 1%. As per the projections, the number of affluent consumers will reach an astounding 100 million by 2027.

The Emerging Affluent Class

India’s economy has been riding the wave of robust economic growth, stable monetary policy, and high credit growth, particularly benefiting its top earners. The number of affluent Indians, those earning above $10,000 per annum, has surged from 24 million consumers in 2015 to 60 million at present. This rapid ascension has manifested itself through increased bank deposits, tax filings, and credit card usage. As consumer trends reshape, this rise in affluence has led to a boom in demand for premium products such as FMCG, footwear, fashion, passenger vehicles, and two-wheelers.

Implications for Various Markets

The Goldman Sachs report delineates that this affluent class is forecasted to drive growth in leisure, jewelry, out-of-home food, healthcare, and premium brands. The report cites eight stocks, including Titan, Apollo Hospitals, Phoenix Mills, and MakeMyTrip, that stand to benefit from this trend. The increased market share and potential growth drivers for these corporations are indicative of the broader implications for various markets. Moreover, the report also underscores a substantial increase in credit card ownership and spending among this affluent class.

Impact on Equities and Wealth Inequality

A white paper by the Oliver Wyman firm complements the Goldman Sachs report by discussing the implications for the stock market. As nations develop and incomes rise, equities are increasingly viewed as high-end consumer goods. This perception leads to a rise in demand for equities, which isn’t matched by a proportional increase in supply. This imbalance, coupled with factors such as ease of transactions, lower transaction costs, and increased allocations in pension funds, is speculated to result in a secular rise in equity prices. The paper also explores the impact of wealth inequality on asset price inflation, stressing that the affluent benefit most from rising stock prices, thereby potentially exacerbating wealth inequality.

The Goldman Sachs report and the white paper by Oliver Wyman collectively provide a comprehensive overview of the trends in India’s affluent consumer segment and the broader implications for various markets. It also cautions against complacency, given historical market disruptions, underlining the critical role of central banks in ensuring market stability through liquidity supply.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Central Banks May Retain Higher Interest Rates, Warns Dr. Partha Chatterjee
Dr. Partha Chatterjee, in a recent analysis, has highlighted the potential for central banks to maintain higher interest rates for an extended period. This speculation of a possibly prolonged phase of elevated interest rates has arisen due to a myriad of macroeconomic factors, including inflationary pressures, concerns over economic growth, and considerations for financial stability.
Central Banks May Retain Higher Interest Rates, Warns Dr. Partha Chatterjee
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
14 mins ago
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
Wipro Takes Legal Action Against Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
15 mins ago
Wipro Takes Legal Action Against Former Executives for Breach of Non-Compete Clauses
Zampost to Launch New E-commerce Platform: A Leap Towards Digital Transformation
7 mins ago
Zampost to Launch New E-commerce Platform: A Leap Towards Digital Transformation
Bankers Challenge FCA's Deregulation Measures, Advocate for Better Executive Pay to Revitalize UK Stock Market
12 mins ago
Bankers Challenge FCA's Deregulation Measures, Advocate for Better Executive Pay to Revitalize UK Stock Market
Finance Sector Awaits Quarterly Earnings Reports: Implications and Expectations
13 mins ago
Finance Sector Awaits Quarterly Earnings Reports: Implications and Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
31 seconds
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
1 min
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
2 mins
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
2 mins
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
6 mins
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
9 mins
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
9 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Celebrate Intimate Wedding
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
10 mins
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
11 mins
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
14 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
22 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app