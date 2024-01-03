Indian Stock Markets Tumble For Second Day with IT Sector Leading the Decline

Indian equity benchmark indices experienced a decline in early trade on January 3, with the IT sector and weak global trends playing a significant role. The BSE Sensex dropped 271.85 points to 71,620.63, while the Nifty fell 71.35 points to 21,594.45. Companies such as JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid were among the most affected. In contrast, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries emerged as winners. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth ₹1,602.16 crore.

Market Influences

Weak global market cues led to the Indian stock market opening lower. Market participants are closely monitoring the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting minutes and India’s manufacturing PMI data. Trends from Asian and US stock markets are also influencing investor sentiment. Notably, Apple shares fell by 3.6% after Barclays downgraded the tech giant to ‘underweight’. US Treasury yields rose to two-week highs, and crude oil prices ended lower due to easing concerns.

Sectoral Performance and Market Strategies

While the broader market indices witnessed slight gains, the technology sector took a hit, with Nifty IT dropping over 2 percent. The Nifty PSU Bank index, on the other hand, outperformed, with gains over 1 percent. Analysts advise traders to consider sectoral rotation towards large-cap stocks and exercise caution, especially in light of the upcoming 2024 general elections in India. George Thomas from Quantum AMC recommends staggered investments as a cautious approach.

Looking Ahead

As investors await new market catalysts, particularly the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions, and the onset of the quarterly results season next week, market consolidation might occur if companies fail to meet market expectations for Q3 results. Therefore, investors are urged to consult certified experts before making investment decisions. Furthermore, investors can check their credit scores on Moneycontrol with a cashback offer.