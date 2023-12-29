Indian Stock Markets Surge to Record Highs Amid Bullish Sentiment

Emblematic of India’s economic resilience, the nation’s stock markets have been riding an unprecedented wave of growth, closing at record highs for the fifth consecutive session on December 28, 2023. The Sensex soared by 371.95 points, settling at 72,410.38, while the Nifty augmented by 123.90 points to conclude at 21,778.70. This wave of bullish activity extended across sectors, excluding Information Technology, and was buoyed by positive global cues.

Unprecedented Market Performance

With broad-based buying across sectors, the Bank Nifty index also reached a new zenith, hitting an all-time high of 48,636.45. This market surge saw top gainers such as Coal India, NTPC, M&M, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Hero MotoCorp reaping the benefits. Stocks such as Hindustan Copper, HPCL, and NALCO witnessed a long build-up, while others like Delta Corp, Birlasoft, and Cummins India saw a short build-up, indicating a possible rise in their stock prices in the future.

Record Market Capitalization

Strengthening the bullish sentiment, the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies reached a record Rs 363 lakh crore. However, overbought technical conditions suggest a potential near-term consolidation. Nevertheless, experts maintain a bullish outlook for the medium term, indicating that the current market trajectory is not a mere fluke but a reflection of stable, economic fundamentals.

Expert Views and Forecasts

Market watchers and experts, such as Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities and Rupak De of LKP Securities, have provided valuable insights into the market’s prospects. Tapse points to strong local macro plays, while De suggests that the Nifty may target the 22,000 level if it crosses 21,800, indicating the potential for further market growth. Nevertheless, the views expressed are those of the experts and not the website or its management, underscoring the need for investors to conduct their due diligence.