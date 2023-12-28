en English
Business

Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Closing the Year on a High Note

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:18 am EST
Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Closing the Year on a High Note

In a triumphant close to the year, the Indian stock markets have soared to new heights, with the Sensex hitting a record 21,800 and the Nifty scaling to an unprecedented 72,400. This surge, reflecting investors’ bullish sentiment, is underpinned by positive anticipation surrounding the nation’s economic prospects.

Unravelling The Bull Run

On December 28th, Indian shares continued their record-breaking rally, reaching all-time highs. This surge was fuelled by global optimism that the U.S. central bank would begin reducing rates as early as March next year. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex climbed to 21,733.35 and 72,329.85 points, respectively, with both benchmarks marking record highs. The domestic mid-caps and small-caps also made gains, with Nifty PSU banks and Nifty PSE index emerging as the top percentage gainers.

Key Players & Market Trends

Major sectoral indices also saw gains, with Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services leading the charge. Among the Nifty50’s top gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life, NTPC, and M&M. In contrast, Dr. Reddy’s, Asian Paints, L&T, Ultratech Cement, and Tata Steel were the top losers. Notably, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on December 27, purchasing equities worth ₹2,926.05 crore, according to exchange data.

Implications & Future Outlook

The performance of the Sensex and Nifty is significant. It influences portfolio values, investment strategies, and economic forecasts for the upcoming year. With the benchmarks gaining more than 8% each this month, the Nifty 50 notching record highs in 13 sessions of the 19 so far in December, analysts predict a positive start for the Indian stock market in the upcoming year.

With the ‘Closing Bell’ segment becoming a focal point for financial enthusiasts, market experts such as iNandita_13 and Yatin Mota continue to provide insightful commentary on the market trends and factors contributing to the indices’ rise.

As we move into the new year, whether this bull run will continue or whether a market correction is around the corner remains to be seen, but for now, the Indian stock market is ending the year on a high note.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

