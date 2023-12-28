en English
Business

Indian Stock Markets Reach New Highs Amid Global Optimism

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:10 am EST
On December 28, Indian stock markets marked a significant surge, with the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty (NSE Nifty) and the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex (BSE Sensex) reaching new all-time highs. The BSE Sensex peaked at 72,484 and closed 0.5% higher at 72,410, while the NSE Nifty passed the 21,800 mark to finish at 21,778, also up by 0.5%. Broader market indices outperformed the benchmarks, recording up to a 0.7% increase.

Global Sentiments and Interest Rate Cuts

The positive momentum in the domestic market was influenced by improving global sentiments and expectations of interest rate cuts by March 2024. Indian equities echoed gains in Asian shares, which reached five-month highs on investor confidence in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s anticipated rate cuts.

Concerns of Market Volatility

Despite these gains, market observers have expressed concerns about extreme valuations and excessive retail enthusiasm, predicting an inevitable correction. The India VIX, an index measuring market volatility, reached a nine-month high, signaling increased risk of market fluctuations. Analysts expect the market to remain volatile but maintain a bullish outlook, with immediate resistance for the Nifty projected around 21,800-21,900 and a potential rise to 22,000 in the near term.

Sector-wise Performances

Sector-wise, Nifty PSU Bank, Metal, and Oil & Gas indices were leading gainers, each climbing by 1%. Bank Nifty also hit a record high, propelled by strong performances from major banks like HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank. In contrast, IT, Media, and Consumer Durable indices lagged behind. Banking stocks are anticipated to continue attracting attention due to fair valuations in an otherwise overbought market, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank being favored by foreign institutional investors.

Key Market Risks

Key risks for the market include China’s economic stimulus potentially diverting investment flows away from India and any disruptions in Red Sea shipping that could drive oil prices higher, affecting inflation. Market experts advise caution and recommend consulting certified professionals before making investment decisions. Despite the potential risks, the stock market’s current trajectory indicates a bullish outlook for the immediate future.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

