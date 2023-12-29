en English
Business

Indian Stock Markets: Mixed Opening with Significant Movements in Shakti Pumps and Tata Group Stocks

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:51 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:38 am EST
Indian Stock Markets: Mixed Opening with Significant Movements in Shakti Pumps and Tata Group Stocks

Indian stock markets had a mixed start with the Sensex and Nifty indices opening lower. However, individual stocks like Shakti Pumps and Tata Group companies experienced significant movements. Shakti Pumps shares hit a one-month high after securing an extensive order from the Haryana Renewable Energy Department for supplying and installing 6,408 solar water pumping systems, valued at Rs 258 crore. This order resulted in the company’s stock surging by as much as 9.08% to Rs 1093.95 per share, reflecting a robust year-to-date performance with a 154.59% increase.

Shakti Pumps’ Soaring Performance

The stock of Shakti Pumps has been on an upward trend. The company’s recent stock movement has indicated a positive sentiment change or a block deal. This surge in the company’s stock can be attributed to increased demand from tier II and III markets, leading to record sales. Moreover, the company’s recent announcement regarding its contract with the Haryana Renewable Energy Department for the supply and installation of solar water pumping systems has given a further boost to the stock.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Braces for Potential Hit Amid Global Financial Uncertainty)

Impressive Debut of Innova Captab Ltd

Innova Captab Ltd. marked its debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), listing its shares at a premium over its Initial Public Offering (IPO) price.

(Read Also: Sensex and Nifty Hit Record Highs: A Look at the Bullish Indian Stock Market)

Positive Movement for Tata Group Companies

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Tata Coffee Ltd also saw a rise following the announcement of a scheme of arrangement involving the demerger and merger of certain business segments, effective from January 1.

Market Overview

The broader Asian stock markets were poised to end the year with gains, despite a retreat in the day’s trading. On the other hand, oil was facing an annual loss despite influences from OPEC+ and ongoing conflicts. The US dollar was experiencing its worst year since 2020. As per Macquarie’s Sandeep Bhatia, foreign investors are showing interest in Indian investment opportunities. The Indian stock market indices, including sectoral indices such as BANKNIFTY, NIFTYIT, MIDCAP, BSE500, and others, reflected these varied market dynamics, with Tata Motors emerging as a top gainer and NTPC as a top loser.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

