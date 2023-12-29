Indian Stock Markets end Winning Streak with Minor Losses, Midcap Index Outperforms

As 2023 draws to a close, Indian stock markets have ended their five-day winning streak with minor losses, reflecting mixed cues from global markets. The Sensex and Nifty have seen slight declines, with the Sensex dropping 170 points to close at 72,240, and the Nifty falling 52 points to end at 21,726.

Midcap Index Outperforms

In stark contrast, the Midcap index has significantly outperformed, reaching a new intra-day high before closing with a gain of 366 points at 46,182. This performance underscores the divergence between the main indices and the midcap stocks, with the latter exhibiting greater resilience or bullish trends on the trading day.

NiftyBank Index Faces Losses

The NiftyBank index, however, has not fared as well, losing 216 points and closing at 48,292. This decline reflects the mixed sentiment in the market, highlighting the differences between various sectors and their performance.

Strong Year Despite Final Losses

Despite these losses on the final day of trading, 2023 has been a strong year for Indian markets. Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended the year with robust gains of 19 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. Likewise, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices surged almost 46 per cent and 48 per cent respectively in 2023. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly 364.3 lakh crore, an increase from 363 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about 1.3 lakh crore in a single session.

