Business

Indian Stock Markets Conclude 2023 on a High Note with Record Highs

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:34 am EST
Indian stock markets ended the year on a buoyant note with both the Sensex and Nifty indices touching new zeniths. The Sensex soared to an unprecedented level of 21,800, while the Nifty peaked at 72,400. This bullish trend, covered comprehensively in the popular market show ‘Closing Bell,’ hosted by Nandita and Yatin Mota, is a testament to the market’s robust performance, the optimistic economic outlook, and the ensuing impact on investors. The record-setting performance of the indices mirrors investor confidence and optimism as the year concludes.

Market Rally Fueled by Global and Domestic Factors

The record-breaking rally, which saw Indian shares open at new all-time highs, was driven by a surge in Asian shares, spurred by aggressive rate cut bets by key central banks. The S&P BSE Sensex touched a record high of 72,360.51, and the NSE Nifty50 also reached an all-time high of 21,745. The robust performance of major sectoral indices, particularly Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services, and the positive market start predicted by Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Broking, further underscored the bullish market sentiment.

Foreign Fund Inflows and Firm Global Market Trends

Foreign fund inflows and firm global market trends significantly contributed to the market optimism. Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, ITC, Nestle, and Tata Steel were the major gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 2,926.05 crore. The upbeat global market trends, combined with the strengthening Indian rupee and a falling dollar index, further boosted investor confidence.

Record Highs Reflect Optimism Over Macroeconomic Fundamentals

The Sensex and Nifty reached new closing record highs, with the 30-share benchmark index crossing the historic 72,000 mark. The 50-share index also surged to a record high of 21,654.75. The optimism over the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals, firm global market trends, and fresh foreign fund inflows fueled the record-breaking performance. The market surge was also attributed to healthy domestic macro numbers, cooling US inflation, hopes of rate cuts, a sustained fall in US bond yields and the dollar, and buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

As we bid farewell to 2023, the Indian stock markets undoubtedly close on a high note, reflecting a year of triumphs, challenges, and unwavering resilience. It is the narrative of a market that has navigated the throes of uncertainty and emerged stronger, fueling optimism for an even brighter economic future.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

