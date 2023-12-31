en English
Business

Indian Stock Market Wraps Up 2023 On High Note; Outlook Positive for 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:43 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:47 am EST
As the curtain falls on a tumultuous 2023, the Indian stock market concludes the year on an encouraging note. The key indices, the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex, posted significant gains, with the Nifty 50 increasing by 382 points (1.8%) and the BSE Sensex by 1,133 points (1.6%) in the last week of December. The robust performance can be ascribed to positive global cues, a resurgence in foreign institutional investor (FII) buying, the resolution of the Red Sea disruption, and the anticipation of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts. The market was also bolstered by expectations of political stability in 2024.

(Read Also: Delhi BJP Members Protest Against State Government Over Rising Air Pollution)

Market Outlook 2024: A Bullish Sentiment

Despite the recent sharp upswing, experts anticipate some consolidation in the market as we step into the new year. However, the overarching sentiment remains bullish, with a keen eye on upcoming economic indicators. These include global manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) numbers, U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, U.S. unemployment data, and monthly auto sales data. Given these factors, the market is predicted to persist with its positive trajectory, with a modest return of 10 to 12 percent expected in 2024.

Key Factors to Watch

Attention will be focused on auto sales data, domestic economic indicators such as S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI, foreign exchange reserves, and global economic data. Moreover, the oil prices, which have stabilized below $80 a barrel, will be under scrutiny due to their significant impact on oil-importing countries, including India.

Indian Economy: Fastest-Growing Major Economy

With a sustained growth momentum projected for the December quarter, India is poised to outpace China to become the fastest-growing major economy in the world. The outlook for the Indian stock market in 2024 is optimistic, with earnings growth in the low 20% levels anticipated for the Nifty. The continued growth of the Indian stock market is supported by a fall in commodity prices, leading to lower input costs and offsetting slower revenue growth. A revival in investment or capex cycle from decadal lows and cooling inflationary pressures are expected to aid revenue growth.

(Read Also: Jaishankar’s Russia Visit: Enhancing India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership)

As 2024 unfolds, we await a shift from aggressive rate hikes to a gradual easing of global interest rates, leading to improved market liquidity and increased spending. The banking and financial services sector is poised for substantial growth, and significant growth is anticipated in sectors linked to capital expenditure such as infrastructure, defense, and railways.

With the Indian domestic equity market experiencing impressive growth in 2023, and the Nifty 50 and Sensex rising by 20% and 19% respectively, market participants are optimistic about 2024. However, it would be wise to temper expectations of a repeat performance due to factors such as high base, elevated valuations, and the risk of positive factors falling short of expectations. Despite these concerns, the Nifty 50 holds potential to grow by around 15% in 2024.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

