Business

Indian Stock Market Touches New Highs, Nifty 50 Eyes 22,000 Mark

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:20 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 10:29 pm EST
Indian Stock Market Touches New Highs, Nifty 50 Eyes 22,000 Mark

The Indian stock market soared to new record heights on December 28, with the BSE Sensex leaping 372 points to reach 72,410 and the Nifty 50 escalating 124 points to attain 21,779. This significant rise marks the apex of an uptrend persisting for five consecutive days, backed by robust volumes. Market mavens project the bullish momentum post the recent consolidation breakout could endure, potentially propelling the Nifty 50 to the psychological milestone of 22,000. The impending support levels for the January series are anticipated to hover around 21,700 to 21,500.

Technical Indicators Signal Positive Bias

The Nifty continued to carve higher highs and higher lows over four days, with gap-up openings observed in the last two trading sessions. Technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), exhibit a positive bias. The broader markets, including the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices, also experienced gains, while the India VIX, a gauge of market volatility, saw a marginal decrease.

Bank Nifty Supports Benchmark Indices

The Bank Nifty, despite demonstrating a Doji candlestick pattern indicative of indecisiveness among traders, lent support to the benchmark indices. The Bank Nifty needs to sustain above 48,200 levels to continue its upward trajectory. Call option data reveals maximum open interest at the 21,800 strike, signaling a key resistance level, whilst the 21,500 strike holds the maximum open interest for Put options, marking a strong support level.

Factors Propelling the Market Highs

The record market highs are fueled by a confluence of factors including tamed crude prices, inflows from foreign funds, and upbeat global cues. The Sensex’s impressive climb was buoyed by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turning buyers with equities purchases worth ₹2,926.05 crore. Moreover, expectations of continued inflows from retail and foreign investors, coupled with robust growth in corporate earnings, position Indian equities for further rise after an unprecedented eight-year winning streak in 2023.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

