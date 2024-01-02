en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Stock Market Takes a Hit: A Deep Dive into Current Trading Trends

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
Indian Stock Market Takes a Hit: A Deep Dive into Current Trading Trends

Indian stock market indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, have experienced a downturn, with both trading in negative territory. The Nifty is currently holding key straddle positions at 21,700, with support at 21,500 and resistance levels at 21,750 and above. During a specific trading window, the Sensex fell by 616.72 points and the Nifty by 169.60 points. This decline was mainly driven by financial and IT stocks.

Shift in Futures and Options Trading

A significant shift in Futures and Options (F&O) trading positions has been observed in which Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have reduced their future long positions by 0.71 percent, while increasing their short positions by 2.55 percent. In addition, they have made substantial changes in index options, with significant increases in both Call and Put positions. This activity suggests a cautious or bearish outlook among the FIIs.

Dynamics in the Pharma Sector

Notably, specific stocks in the pharma sector such as Lupin, Glenmark, and Divislab have witnessed a long build-up, indicating investor interest or positive sentiment. Drug maker Lupin, for instance, jumped 4.6 percent after Nomura raised its price target in anticipation of growth in profitability due to upcoming U.S. launches and strength in the India business.

Short Build-up in Other Sectors

On the other hand, stocks like Gail, Eicher Motors, and Dixon Technologies have experienced a short build-up, indicating negative sentiment or investor expectation of a price decline. For instance, Eicher Motors extended its decline, losing 1.7 percent due to a tax penalty notice and a fall in total motorcycle sales in December.

Broader Market Trends

Broader market trends show bullish setups in various other sectors and companies. The rupee has started the new year on a weak note, depreciating by 6 paise to 83.22 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, GR Infraprojects received a Letter of Intent valued at 419.74 million for the establishment of a transmission system for evacuation of power from RE Projects.

While the market navigates these turbulent waters, investors are reminded to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions, emphasizing the independent nature of the views expressed by market analysts.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Geopolitical Tensions: Significant Developments in Business, Finance, and Geopolitics

By Muhammad Jawad

Atlassian's Mike Cannon-Brookes: From Tech Mogul to Full-Time Climate Activist?

By Geeta Pillai

Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: 'Heart Attack Parantha House' Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

By Rafia Tasleem

Lloyds Metals Reports Significant Surge in DRI and Iron Ore Production

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Kotak Institutional Equities: GAIL's Stock Surge Fueled by Optimism, N ...
@Business · 22 mins
Kotak Institutional Equities: GAIL's Stock Surge Fueled by Optimism, N ...
heart comment 0
Thai Airways and Eight New Airlines Set to Boost Thailand’s Aviation Sector in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Thai Airways and Eight New Airlines Set to Boost Thailand's Aviation Sector in 2024
Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: ‘Heart Attack Parantha House’ Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: 'Heart Attack Parantha House' Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
UK’s Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation

By Israel Ojoko

UK's Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
4 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
7 mins
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
10 mins
Taiwanese Baseball Star Chang Chih-chia Dies Unexpectedly at 43
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
12 mins
Skin Care Trends of 2024: Insights from Expert Dr. Alek Nikolic
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
13 mins
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Announces Leadership Transition in 2024
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
13 mins
Tragedy in the Cross Fell Area: Missing Fell Runner Edward Catmur Found Deceased
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
18 mins
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
19 mins
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
23 mins
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
37 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
60 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
1 hour
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
1 hour
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
9 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app