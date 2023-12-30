en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Stock Market Surges in 2023: Investor Wealth Up by 82 Lakh Crore

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:45 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:05 am EST
Indian Stock Market Surges in 2023: Investor Wealth Up by 82 Lakh Crore

In 2023, the Indian stock market has witnessed a remarkable rise, pushing investor wealth up by a staggering 82 lakh crore Indian Rupees. This uptrend, dominated by the Nifty index, marks the eighth consecutive year of growth, a testament to the resilience and bullish sentiment among the investors.

A Stellar Year for Nifty 50

The primary benchmark index of India, Nifty 50, ended 2023 on a high note, reaching a record peak of 21,800 in the year’s closing days. Despite the volatility in global markets and geopolitical tensions, Nifty registered significant gains throughout 2023. The midcap and smallcap segments of the market contributed substantially to Nifty 50’s growth, gaining 40 percent and 50 percent respectively in the fiscal year. Nifty 50 midcap even outperformed the blue-chip indexes, despite concerns over valuation.

(Read Also: India Eyes $500 Billion Export Target by 2030: An Ambitious Vision)

Strong Fundamentals Fuel Rally

The rally in the stock market was powered by India’s robust macroeconomic fundamentals, political stability, and an optimistic corporate earnings outlook. Additionally, a favorable stance from the US Federal Reserve and heavy retail investor participation also acted as catalysts. On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,133.3 points or 1.59 percent, and the Nifty rallied 382 points or 1.78 percent.

Profit Booking Marks Year-End

The BSE Sensex and Nifty experienced a decline on the last trading day of 2023 as investors opted for profit-taking after the recent rally. The Sensex fell 0.23% to settle at 72,240.26, and the Nifty declined 0.22% to settle at 21,731.40. However, despite the mild profit booking seen on the last trading day, the broader indexes’ outlook is expected to be moderate in the short to medium term. Both indexes, despite the slight dip, recorded their best years since 2021.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Sees Net Buying by Foreign and Domestic Institutional Investors)

As 2023 comes to a close, the financial community reflects on the impressive streak of gains and the wealth accumulation that has occurred as a result of the rising stock market. The performance of the Nifty index, indicative of the health of a broad spectrum of publicly traded companies in India, signals a robust financial environment and a high degree of investor confidence, even in the face of global economic challenges.

Read More

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating Stormy Waters: South African Businesses in 2023

By Mazhar Abbas

Challenging Times Inspire Innovation: MalawiNews Introduces e-Paper Solutions

By Quadri Adejumo

Banks Could be Held Liable for Customer Scams: New Financial Arbiter Guidelines

By Saboor Bayat

India's Stamp Duty Collections Reach Decade High: A Sign of Robust Real Estate Growth?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Transgender Woman Files High-Profile Lawsuit Against AT&T ...
@Business · 12 mins
Transgender Woman Files High-Profile Lawsuit Against AT&T ...
heart comment 0
Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Concerns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Concerns
Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors

By Rafia Tasleem

Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors
Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs

By Hadeel Hashem

Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs
Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
6 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
6 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
9 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
12 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
13 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
14 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
14 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
16 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
17 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
14 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app