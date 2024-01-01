en English
Business

Indian Stock Market Starts 2024 in a Consolidation Phase: Nifty Fluctuates Between 21,650 and 21,850

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
Indian Stock Market Starts 2024 in a Consolidation Phase: Nifty Fluctuates Between 21,650 and 21,850

As the new year kicks off, the Indian stock market finds itself in a consolidating phase, with the Nifty index fluctuating between 21,650 and 21,850. The market behavior suggests that a decisive surpassing of the 21,850 level could propel the index towards the 22,000 mark. Contrarily, a drop below the 21,650 mark could pull it down to 21,500.

Market Performance on New Year’s Day

On the first day of the year, the benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, reached new highs but eventually leveled out due to profit-taking. The BSE Sensex closed 32 points higher at 72,272, and the Nifty 50 closed up 10.5 points at 21,742. The charts exhibited a Spinning Top candlestick pattern, signaling market indecision. Although there’s no confirmation of a top reversal pattern, the near-term uptrend status of Nifty remains secure.

Support and Resistance for Nifty and Bank Nifty

Nifty finds its immediate support at 21,550, while the broader markets like Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices displayed strength with increases of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. In terms of trading data, the Nifty is predicted to face immediate resistance at 21,811 and support at 21,694. The Bank Nifty also displayed a High Wave candlestick pattern, indicating indecision, and maintained the 48,000 mark. It’s operating within a range between 47,800 and 48,500, with resistance at 48,398 and support at 48,088.

Options Data Analysis

Options data indicate that the 22,000 strike holds the maximum Call open interest and serves as a resistance level for Nifty, while the 21,700 strike has the maximum Put open interest, indicating a key support area. The market’s current state of consolidation and the fluctuating Nifty index are clear indicators of the market’s indecisiveness at the moment. However, traders and investors are hopeful that a clear trend will emerge soon, leading to a potential surge or dip in the index.

Business India Stock Markets
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

