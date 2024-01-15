en English
Business

Indian Stock Market Soars with Significant Gains: Nifty Ends at 22,100 points

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Indian Stock Market Soars with Significant Gains: Nifty Ends at 22,100 points

The Indian stock market closed on a high note on January 15, showcasing robust investor confidence and optimism. The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, ended the day with substantial gains, indicating a positive market trend.

Noteworthy Market Trends

The Nifty closed at 22,097.45 points, marking a 202.90 point increase, while the Sensex ended 759.48 points higher at 73,327.94. This performance demonstrates the market’s fifth consecutive session of gains. The Sensex also hit a fresh record high of 73,328 points, a 759-point increase. IT stocks led the rally with leading companies like Wipro, HCLTech, Infosys, Airtel, and TechM performing well.

Top Performers and Laggards

Top gainers on the Nifty included Wipro, ONGC, HCL Technologies, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco Industries, and Eicher Motors saw a decline. The broader markets also saw gains, with the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap settling higher. All indices ended in the green except for metal.

Market Movers

Contributing to the market’s upside were companies such as Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and TCS. Wipro saw gains of up to 10% following its better-than-expected Q3 results. Polycab saw a near 6% increase after winning a 400 crore order, while Man Industries hit an all-time high. BHEL shares also hit a 52-week high after receiving a 15,000 crore order from NLC India. Pidilite Industries formed a technical collaboration with Italy-based Syn-Bios to transform South Asia’s leather chemical landscape. The government’s release of the draft notification of Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024, brought NTPC and CESC into focus.

For a more detailed analysis of the day’s market movements, individuals are encouraged to watch ‘Bajar Gupshup’, a market analysis segment hosted by Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol. ‘Bajar Gupshup’ provides comprehensive assessments of stock market dynamics, assisting investors and interested parties in understanding the factors impacting market trends and individual stock performances.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

