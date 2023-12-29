en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Stock Market Soars: Nifty Hits 21,000, Investor Registrations Cross 8-Crore Mark

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:38 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:17 am EST
Indian Stock Market Soars: Nifty Hits 21,000, Investor Registrations Cross 8-Crore Mark

In a stunning display of financial vitality, the Indian stock market has witnessed a remarkable growth spurt this year. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 reached significant milestones, hitting 20,000 points on September 11, and then leaping to 21,000 points on December 8. Coinciding with this financial euphoria, the number of stock market investors in India soared past the 8-crore mark, registering a substantial growth of 22.4% for the year, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Remarkable Growth Across States

This surge in investor registration was most pronounced in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Bihar led the pack with an impressive growth rate of 36.6%. The increased accessibility of online trading and a heightened awareness of financial dynamics are key contributors to this burgeoning interest. The state of Maharashtra continues to host the largest number of investors. However, Uttar Pradesh has outpaced Gujarat in terms of investor population, demonstrating the spread of market enthusiasm beyond traditional financial hubs.

A Market Boom Driven by Digital Connectivity

The total number of registered investors in India reached over 8.49 crore by December 25. This growth trajectory was largely facilitated by the widespread expansion of online trading platforms to smaller cities and towns. Moreover, the proliferation of financial information through social media channels has significantly fueled investor interest.

India’s Global Standing

India’s market capitalization has crossed the $4 trillion mark, positioning the country as the fourth largest economy in the world, following the US, China, and Japan. The nation’s resilience amidst global economic challenges and its booming market have made it an attractive business destination for foreign investors. Companies like Apple are significantly expanding production in India, signaling confidence in the country’s economic trajectory.

Looking Ahead

Despite the election-related uncertainty anticipated for the first half of 2024, foreign investment in India is expected to pick up afterwards. The Nifty 50 index, buoyed by about 13 crore demat account holders, has gained over 19% this year. The state of the market in 2024 would largely depend on the composition of the next union government, the decision of the US Federal Reserve on interest rates, and the continuation of heavy Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) funding. As we step into 2024, the Indian stock market promises to be a dynamic arena shaped by a confluence of domestic politics, global financial winds, and the relentless march of digital connectivity.

0
Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Year in Review: Major Shifts in the 2023 Job Market and Workplace Dyna ...
@Business · 8 mins
Year in Review: Major Shifts in the 2023 Job Market and Workplace Dyna ...
heart comment 0
2023 in Review: Navigating the Highways and Byways of the Automotive Industry

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2023 in Review: Navigating the Highways and Byways of the Automotive Industry
Economic Predictors: Are Recession Indicators Still Reliable?

By Geeta Pillai

Economic Predictors: Are Recession Indicators Still Reliable?
Grifols Divests 20% Stake in Shanghai RAAS to Haier Group for $1.8 Billion

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Grifols Divests 20% Stake in Shanghai RAAS to Haier Group for $1.8 Billion
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co-Founder Zhang Li Steps Down Amid Legal Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co-Founder Zhang Li Steps Down Amid Legal Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
6 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
6 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test, Seals 2-0 Series Victory
6 mins
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test, Seals 2-0 Series Victory
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
8 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
8 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
A Deep Dive into the Eight Sleep Pod Cover: High-Tech Sleep Aid or Just a Data Collector?
9 mins
A Deep Dive into the Eight Sleep Pod Cover: High-Tech Sleep Aid or Just a Data Collector?
Phoenix Suns Aim for Consecutive Wins as they Host Struggling Hornets
11 mins
Phoenix Suns Aim for Consecutive Wins as they Host Struggling Hornets
OCiDA's Role in the Victory of UPND in 2021 Zambian Elections
11 mins
OCiDA's Role in the Victory of UPND in 2021 Zambian Elections
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74
14 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
6 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
6 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
8 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
8 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
3 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app