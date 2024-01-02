en English
Business

Indian Stock Market Shows High Volatility on New Year’s Day

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Indian Stock Market Shows High Volatility on New Year's Day

The Indian stock market commenced the New Year with a display of its inherent volatility. Despite reaching fresh record highs during the trading session, the market closed with little change from its opening position. The Sensex ended with an increase of 31.68 points, or 0.04 percent, while the Nifty rose by 10.50 points, or 0.05 percent. However, this seemingly stable close masks the significant intraday movements that saw both indices surrender their gains to close lower, underscoring the market’s unpredictable nature.

Market Volatility Highlights Sector Influence

Initial losses at the opening bell set the tone for a session largely dominated by negative momentum. The Sensex and Nifty indices both slipped, only to rally in the final hour, touching record levels of 72,561.91 and 21,834.35, respectively. However, profit booking at these higher levels saw the gains erased, with the Sensex falling by 169 points and the Nifty gaining a modest 11 points. This fluctuation primarily came from the Information Technology (IT) and Financial sectors, emphasizing the significant influence specific industries can have on overall market performance.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility)

Significant Market Movers

Several notable stocks played a part in the day’s market fluctuation. Major movements were seen from companies such as Nestle, Adani Group, Autos, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Gujarat PSUs. Notably, NMDC’s shares rose by 2% following an increase in production and sales in December. Balrampur Chini Mills also saw a boost from a ₹25 crore extra income following a price increase in C-heavy molasses. Despite a 1% decrease in auto sales in December, SML Isuzu reported a slight rise in its stock price.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Consolidation: Ashok Leyland, GSFC, and JBM Auto Shine)

International Influences and Market Outlook

Mixed economic data from China also influenced the Indian market, with Tuesday’s trading reflecting investor reaction to this information. In addition to the domestic market’s inherent volatility, international influences such as the US 10-year bond yield and the dollar index, currently standing at 3.87 and 100.6 respectively, continue to act as tailwinds for the market. Despite the day’s volatility and the impact of specific sectors, the market sentiment remains positive, reinforcing the resilience of the Nifty—which continues to hold the 21,600-21,500 zone during periods of consolidation.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

