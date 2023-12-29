Indian Stock Market Sees Varied Movements; Shakti Pumps’ Shares Surge, Innova Captab Ltd. Makes Positive Debut

In an eventful day of trading, the Indian stock market saw certain stocks making significant gains, while others faced slight declines. The day was marked by the NiftyMetal reaching a record high of 7950.55 before experiencing a minor drop of 0.40%. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index recorded a 0.40% decrease.

Shakti Pumps India Ltd. Sees Notable Activity

One standout was Shakti Pumps India Ltd. which saw its shares surge to a one-month high after securing a substantial work order from the Haryana Renewable Energy Department. The order, worth Rs 258 crore, involves the supply of 6,408 solar water pumping systems. This news led to an impressive 9.08% increase in the company’s shares to Rs 1093.95 each, marking the highest price since November 15, 2023. The gains were then pared back to 3.70%, leaving the shares at Rs 1040 each.

Over the course of the year, Shakti Pumps’ stock has skyrocketed by a remarkable 154.59%. In fact, the trading volume on the day of the announcement reached 28 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index for the stock was reported at 59, indicating a strong performance.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Markets: Mixed Opening with Significant Movements in Shakti Pumps and Tata Group Stocks)

Innova Captab Ltd. Makes Positive Debut

Meanwhile, Innova Captab Ltd., a newcomer to the stock exchange, made a positive debut with its shares listing at a premium over its IPO price on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

(Read Also: Indian Investors’ Bold Leap: The Hunt for Rapid Gains)

Corporate Restructuring Boosts Shares for Tata Companies

In corporate restructuring news, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Tata Coffee Ltd experienced a rise in share value as the scheme of arrangement for the demerger of Tata Coffee’s plantation business into TCPL Beverages & Foods and the merger of the remaining business with Tata Consumer Products was announced to take effect from January 1.

Read More