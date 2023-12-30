Indian Stock Market Sees Surge in IPOs in 2023, Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

In a remarkable show of economic resilience, the Indian stock market registered an impressive number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2023. With a total of 57 companies raising Rs 49,000 crore, it marked the second-highest count in over a decade. The trend is poised to continue its upward trajectory in 2024, as estimated IPOs are approximated at a staggering Rs 60,000 crore.

Understanding Market Momentum and Company Narratives

For investors looking to profit from IPOs, comprehending market momentum and company narratives is paramount. Companies like Tata Tech, IREDA, Gandhar Oil Refinery, and Flair Writing achieved substantial listing gains when the market sentiment was buoyed by political developments. In contrast, Fedbank’s IPO saw a discount due to perceptions of it being just another non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Exiting Upon Listing for Quick Gains

Investors are advised to exit upon listing for quick gains and then reassess the stock. It is also recommended to thoroughly read IPO documents to understand the company’s financials, peer comparisons, and valuations. The grey market premium can indicate public anticipation for an IPO, but it’s not an official measure and may not always materialize.

Increasing the Likelihood of Allotment

To increase the likelihood of allotment, investors should target larger IPOs (over Rs 500 crore) that usually have lower oversubscription rates. Allotment for retail investors is conducted through a lottery system when oversubscribed, so applying through multiple family members can enhance chances. Lastly, investors are encouraged to wait until the last minute to apply for an IPO to gather as much information as possible for a better-informed decision.

