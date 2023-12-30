en English
Business

Indian Stock Market Sees Surge in IPOs in 2023, Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:20 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:29 pm EST
Indian Stock Market Sees Surge in IPOs in 2023, Momentum Expected to Continue in 2024

In a remarkable show of economic resilience, the Indian stock market registered an impressive number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2023. With a total of 57 companies raising Rs 49,000 crore, it marked the second-highest count in over a decade. The trend is poised to continue its upward trajectory in 2024, as estimated IPOs are approximated at a staggering Rs 60,000 crore.

Understanding Market Momentum and Company Narratives

For investors looking to profit from IPOs, comprehending market momentum and company narratives is paramount. Companies like Tata Tech, IREDA, Gandhar Oil Refinery, and Flair Writing achieved substantial listing gains when the market sentiment was buoyed by political developments. In contrast, Fedbank’s IPO saw a discount due to perceptions of it being just another non-banking financial company (NBFC).

(Read Also: Stock Market Shocks and Surprises: A Look Back at 2023)

Exiting Upon Listing for Quick Gains

Investors are advised to exit upon listing for quick gains and then reassess the stock. It is also recommended to thoroughly read IPO documents to understand the company’s financials, peer comparisons, and valuations. The grey market premium can indicate public anticipation for an IPO, but it’s not an official measure and may not always materialize.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 with Historic Gains: Eighth Consecutive Winning Run for Nifty)

Increasing the Likelihood of Allotment

To increase the likelihood of allotment, investors should target larger IPOs (over Rs 500 crore) that usually have lower oversubscription rates. Allotment for retail investors is conducted through a lottery system when oversubscribed, so applying through multiple family members can enhance chances. Lastly, investors are encouraged to wait until the last minute to apply for an IPO to gather as much information as possible for a better-informed decision.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

