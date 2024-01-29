Indian Stock Market Records Major Surge; Reliance Industries Drives Rally

On January 29, 2024, India's financial landscape underwent a seismic shift as the stock market experienced a significant surge. Both the Sensex and Nifty recorded substantial gains, marking the biggest one-day gain in a month. The Sensex climbed 1,241 points ending at 71,942, while the Nifty rose 385 points to settle at 21,738.

Reliance Industries Fuels the Rally

Driving the rally was a 7% increase in the shares of Reliance Industries, which not only hit a record high but also added over Rs 1 lakh crore to its market capitalization. For the first time, it surpassed the Rs 19.60 lakh crore mark, playing a pivotal role in the market upswing.

Other Major Contributors to the Surge

Adani Group stocks also contributed to the surge, witnessing an upswing of 2-6% following positive brokerage notes on Adani Enterprises. In the pharmaceutical sector, Sun Pharma gained 3% after strong earnings from its subsidiary, Taro. However, Cipla dropped 3% post its Q3 analyst call. HDFC Bank's stock rose 2% after the RBI permitted LIC to increase its stake in the bank.

Power finance stocks REC and PFC continued to perform well, each rising by 6%. Shriram Finance saw gains, whereas Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company dipped after their Q3 results.

Highlights and Lowlights of the Trading Day

GAIL (India) Limited ended at a record high due to strong earnings, whereas SBI Card and AU Small Finance Bank stocks fell by 6-12% after weak Q3 results. The advance-decline ratio indicated a broad market rally, and the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies hit a new high of Rs 377 lakh crore, with a collective addition of Rs 6 lakh crore on this trading day.

This surge in the Indian stock market came as a beacon of positivity for investors, signaling renewed optimism in the financial sector. The impressive performance of heavyweight entities, such as Reliance Industries, along with a few others, underlined this day as a significant milestone in India's financial history.