Indian Stock Market Poised for Negative Start: Key Highlights and Expectations

Today, January 3, 2024, Indian stock markets are poised for a negative start, with the GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX trading lower. Several businesses have come under the spotlight for various reasons. The most anticipated event of the day is the Supreme Court’s expected verdict in the Adani-Hindenburg case, a matter that has grabbed significant public interest.

A Closer Look at the Market

The domestic stock markets initiated the year 2024 on a muted note, experiencing a downturn after a strong performance in the previous year. Both benchmark indices, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, saw a decline on Tuesday. The Sensex recorded a dip of 579.42 points, settling at 71,692.52, while the Nifty50 declined 147.55 points, reaching 21,594.35. Market weakness is mainly attributed to a significant slump in IT, banking, and financial stocks, which are under selling pressure.

Investors are also exercising caution ahead of key economic data releases from the US and Asia scheduled for the week. The data is expected to offer insights into the outlook for interest rates. Focus will be particularly on US jobs data and nonfarm payrolls, along with the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s recent policy meeting.

Company Highlights

Yes Bank reported an 11.9% increase in loans and advances and a 13.2% increase in deposits year-over-year for Q3FY24. Maruti Suzuki’s production saw a year-over-year decrease of 2.9%, and Hero MotoCorp’s vehicle sales experienced a marginal year-over-year decline. CSB Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra all reported growth in advances and deposits.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) and V-Mart Retail both reported revenue growth in Q3. Shyam Metalics is raising funds through a qualified institutional placement, while Mahindra EPC Irrigation received significant orders for irrigation systems. MOIL and Affle (India) reported production and sales growth, and stake acquisition news, respectively. Sudarshan Pharma Industries is pursuing legal action for non-delivery of materials. DCB Bank received RBI approval for a stake purchase by ICICI entities. Birlasoft announced a new CEO for its rest of the world region, Exide Industries increased its corporate guarantee, and Life Insurance Corporation faced a tax demand from Telangana tax authorities. Brigade Enterprise acquired an additional stake in BCV Developers.

Looking Ahead

As we step further into 2024, investors and market participants are keeping a keen eye on economic data releases and corporate performance. The Supreme Court’s verdict in the Adani-Hindenburg case could potentially have a notable impact on the market. Amidst this, companies continue their operations, striving for growth in an ever-evolving economy. The Indian stock market’s trajectory will be influenced by these factors and the overall global economic climate.