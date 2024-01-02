en English
Business

Indian Stock Market Likely to Open Higher Amid Continued Volatility

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Indian benchmark stock indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are projected to open marginally higher on January 2, 2024, as suggested by the GIFT Nifty trends. The indices, despite hitting new peaks on the first day of the year, concluded in a flat position due to profit-taking activities. This pattern—a Spinning Top or High Wave candlestick—indicates market ambivalence. Nonetheless, the positive chart pattern of higher peaks and troughs persists on daily charts, without a top reversal pattern’s confirmation, according to senior technical research analyst Nagaraj Shetti.

(Read Also: RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Co-operative Banks in Tier 3 and 4 Cities)

Market Performance and Global Influences

The BSE Sensex closed higher by 32 points, while the Nifty 50 added 10.5 points. The market’s volatility remains high, but the trend of increasing tops and bottoms continues unabated. Resistance and support levels for the Nifty are calculated using a pivot point calculator. Global market updates reveal that U.S. stock futures are trading flat after a robust 2023 performance. European stocks ended the year on an optimistic note with varied annual gains, and Asia-Pacific markets showed mixed movements. China’s manufacturing PMI, notably, contracted further.

Financial Services and Recommendations

Various financial services are being advertised, including investment in bonds, trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, stock reports, and technical calls. Users are encouraged to check their credit scores and subscribe to various financial newsletters and services. Analysts like Deven Mehata of Choice Broking remain optimistic about the stock markets’ performance in 2024, buoyed by strong macroeconomic indicators and overall growth. The market, according to Mehata, is expected to remain range-bound, with the Nifty50 finding immediate support in the 21,550-21,600 level and resistance in the 21,800-21,850 zone.

(Read Also: India Extends PLI Scheme for Automobile Industry: A Boost for Growth and Competitiveness)

Company Performance and Institutional Investments

Several companies, including GR Infraprojects, Tata Motors, and Adani Group, reported their performance and sales figures. Institutional investments in Indian real estate are also maintaining steady momentum, and companies like Zomato, Snowman Logistics, JK Tyre Industries, and Apollo Tyres have made regulatory filings and announcements about their operations and financial matters. The market is closely watching these movements and developments as they play a significant role in shaping investor sentiment and the overall market trajectory.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

