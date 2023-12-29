en English
Business

Indian Stock Market Indices Soar; Nifty 50 Hits 21,800 Mark – A First Time High

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:17 pm EST
The Indian stock market indices soared to unprecedented levels on December 28, with Nifty 50 breaking the 21,800 mark for the first time and Sensex closing strong at 72,410. This bullish momentum is expected to continue, eyeing the psychological threshold of 22,000 in the early days of January, provided Nifty sustains above its current level.

Stocks Garnering Interest

Among the stocks attracting buying interest were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Steel Authority of India (SAIL), and Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL), all of which displayed positive technical patterns and breakout signals. HPCL saw a formidable breakout after days of consolidation, notching a 9.4% gain and trading above its key moving averages. SAIL continued to chart its upward trajectory with a 6.4% rise, while GSPL broke out of a downward resistance trendline, closing at its highest since February 7, 2022.

Expert Insights and Trading Tips

Shrikant Chouhan, an expert from Kotak Securities, offered trading insights for these stocks. He suggested trend decider levels and potential targets, emphasizing the importance of technical indicators and chart patterns in guiding trading decisions. Despite these insights, Moneycontrol.com’s disclaimer underlines the need for users to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Record Highs and Market Momentum

Factors contributing to the market surge include a decline in crude oil prices, expectations of aggressive rate cuts by the Fed next year, and a positive global market. The market cap of BSE listed companies also reached a historic high, with several stocks, including M&M, NTPC, and Hudco, hitting their record highs. The Nifty 50 formed a bullish candlestick pattern and a robust green candle for the month, signifying a positive undertone in the trend. If the Nifty closes and holds the 21,800 levels, experts predict that it is likely to test the much-awaited psychological 22,000 mark in the January series.

Business India Stock Markets
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

