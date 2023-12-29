Indian Stock Market Indices Projected to Open Higher on December 29

Indian stock market indices, including the Sensex and Nifty, are projected to launch the trading day of December 29 with a modest rise, as suggested by the GIFT Nifty’s positive start indication for the broader index, with an estimated 7-point gain. On December 28, the BSE Sensex registered a 372-point increase, reaching 72,410, while the Nifty 50 climbed 124 points to 21,779. This bullish candlestick pattern implies a continuation of the upward trend.

Technical Analysis: Nifty’s Resistance and Support

According to technical analysis, the Nifty is expected to face immediate resistance at 21,800, followed by resistance levels at 21,829 and 21,876. Support for the Nifty is predicted at 21,706, followed by 21,676 and 21,629. Market sentiment remains optimistic, with the Nifty consistently forming higher tops and bottoms, and no signs of a reversal at the new highs. Analysts project that the Nifty could potentially reach the next overhead resistance of 22,200 in the near term.

Global Market Trends and Influences

Internationally, U.S. markets are poised to conclude the year on a high note, with stock futures showing minimal changes and the S&P 500 nearing a new record high. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq are also making gains. European markets ended slightly lower, while most Asian markets trended upwards, particularly with attention on electric vehicle prospects following Xiaomi’s announcement of its first EV. However, the Hang Seng index and China’s CSI 300 index are projected to be the biggest percentage losers among major Asia Pacific markets for the year.

Market Momentum: Influencing Factors

Major headlines across news platforms suggest that these developments, both in India and globally, may influence market movements as traders and investors monitor the final trading day of 2023. Indian equities are anticipated to continue their upward trajectory after capping a record eight-year winning streak in 2023, driven by expectations of sustained inflows from retail and foreign investors, coupled with robust growth in corporate earnings.