Indian Stock Market Indices Hit New Highs Amid Positive Macroeconomic Sentiments

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:55 am EST
Indian Stock Market Indices Hit New Highs Amid Positive Macroeconomic Sentiments

On December 28, the Indian stock market witnessed an impressive rally as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, reached all-time highs. The surge was primarily driven by positive sentiments about India’s macroeconomic fundamentals, coupled with favorable global market trends. By mid-day, Sensex had escalated by 265 points (0.37%) to attain 72,304, while Nifty had climbed by 78 points (0.36%) to 21,733. The broader market also registered modest gains, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices experiencing a slight uptick.

Favorable Sector-wise Performance

With the exception of Nifty IT, all sector indices reported improvements. Leading the pack was Nifty Energy with an increase of over 1%. Other top gainers included Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Pharma. Notably, Coal India, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle India, and BPCL emerged as key gainers in the Nifty. On the flip side, Ultratech Cement, Eicher Motors, Maruti, Infosys, and Adani Ports were amongst the losers.

Foreign Institutional Investors Turn Buyers

In a significant development, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers for the first time in seven sessions, purchasing shares worth Rs 2,926.05 crore. This marked a shift in trend as Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) sold shares after six consecutive days of buying, indicating a strong buying sentiment from FIIs.

Promising Outlook and Stock Movements

Market experts suggest a continued buying-on-dips strategy due to the strong FIIs’ buying and overall positive market sentiment. Technical analysts foresee an upward trend, predicting that the Nifty might approach the 22,000 mark, with immediate resistance around 21,800-21,850 and strong support at 21,500-21,480. Specific stock movements added to the day’s optimism. Suzlon Energy experienced a 4% increase after securing a 300-MW wind power project order. HUDCO surged by 18% following the signing of an investment MoU with the Gujarat government. Canara Bank jumped over 3% after announcing plans to list its mutual fund subsidiary via an IPO.

Business India Stock Markets
Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

