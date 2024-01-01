en English
Business

Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: New Highs Reached, But Profits Taken

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:26 pm EST
Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: New Highs Reached, But Profits Taken

The Indian stock market is demonstrating a trend of consolidation, with the Nifty index fluctuating within the 21,650-21,850 range. On the first day of 2024, both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 touched new peaks but concluded the day relatively unchanged due to profit-taking.

Market Performance

The Sensex closed higher by 32 points at 72,272, while the Nifty 50 increased by 10.5 points to 21,742, creating a Spinning Top candlestick pattern, a sign of market indecision. The broader markets, including the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices, rose by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. The Bank Nifty also formed a High Wave candlestick pattern, indicating volatility, but held the 48,000 level throughout the session.

Market Forecast

Market analysts predict that if the Nifty surpasses the 21,850 level, it could potentially reach 22,000; however, a drop below 21,650 may lead to a decline toward the 21,500 level. Key resistance and support levels for the Nifty have been identified, with immediate resistance at 21,811 and support at 21,694. The banking index has been trading within the 47,800-48,500 range.

Options Data

Options data suggests that the 22,000 strike holds the maximum Call open interest, while the 21,700 strike has the most Put open interest. These represent critical support and resistance levels for market players.

Stock Market Outlook

The Indian stock market is expected to remain in the consolidation phase for a few more sessions before establishing a firm trend on either side of the 21,650-21,850 range. Analysts are bullish on the Indian markets for 2024, with a potential upside of 15% for Nifty 50 and a target of 25,000 by the end of 2024. Investment experts recommend purchasing, holding, and accumulating stocks with expected upside and downside support zones.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

