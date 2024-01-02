Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: A Close Look at Nifty and Bank Nifty

Technical analysts in India are closely monitoring the national stock market, particularly the Nifty and Bank Nifty indices. Observations indicate that the market is currently in a consolidation phase, with the potential to establish a firm trend in the near future.

Current Market Trends

The Nifty index is fluctuating within the 21,650 to 21,850 range. A decisive break above 21,850 could trigger a rise towards 22,000, while a dip below 21,650 might cause the index to drop to 21,500. On January 1, both the Sensex and Nifty hit new highs but ended the day with marginal gains due to profit-taking. Technical patterns suggest an ongoing uptrend, with immediate support for the Nifty at 21,550.

Strength in Broader Markets

The broader markets, encompassing midcap and smallcap indices, demonstrated strength with modest gains. The Indian stock market showed mixed trends, with BSE’s Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 experiencing gains and losses on distinct days. The outlook for 2024 suggests that returns will hinge on the tug-of-war between fundamentals and sentiment, with promising indications such as continued corporate earnings momentum domestically, healthy GDP growth, a benign commodity prices outlook, and a likely global rate cut.

Insights from Options Trading

The report also provides insights into options trading data. Call options with strike prices around 22,000 have the highest open interest, indicating a potential resistance level. Conversely, put writing at the 21,700 strike suggests a strong support level. This data assists traders in identifying profitable trades based on key support and resistance levels calculated using pivot point analysis.

Company Highlights

Companies such as GR Infraprojects, SG Finserve Limited, Tata Motors, the Adani group, Esconet Technologies, Zomato, Snowman Logistics Limited, JK Tyre Industries Limited, Apollo Tyres, and Zydus Lifesciences have made significant business moves and announcements. Particularly noteworthy is Vodafone Idea’s stock, which rose to a 52-week high on New Year’s Day amid news reports claiming that the government might sell its 33% stake in the company to Elon Musk, and his satellite internet venture Starlink collaborating with the carrier.