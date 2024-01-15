Indian Stock Market Hits Record High: Sensex Crosses 73,000, Nifty Surpasses 22,000

On January 15, 2024, the Indian stock market reached a new zenith, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 breaking historical records. The Sensex soared past the 73,000 mark, while the Nifty crossed 22,000 for the first time, bolstered by major contributors including Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and IT giants Infosys and TCS. The Sensex climbed 759 points to close at 73,328, while the Nifty rose 203 points, ending at 22,097.

Key Market Players

Reliance Industries achieved a record high for the fourth consecutive session, with its market cap nearing Rs 19 lakh crore. This surge in Reliance’s market cap contributed to the overall market cap of listed companies reaching an historic Rs 376 lakh crore, marking a significant Rs 3 lakh crore increase on the BSE on the same day. Meanwhile, Infosys and TCS reached 52-week highs, continuing their upward trajectory from the previous week. However, HDFC Life saw a decline due to muted earnings, and Dixon Technologies dipped following a negative brokerage note.

Impact of IT Sector

Key earnings reports from the IT sector, such as Wipro and HCL Technologies, displayed outstanding results, with Wipro’s stock surging up to 10% post-Q3 announcements and HCL Technologies hitting a record high. Oracle Financial Services’ stock jumped 9% on the back of HCL Technologies’ strong Q3 performance. The IT sector’s performance has been a significant driver of the market’s exceptional performance.

Market Stability and Prospects

The market’s advance-decline ratio was balanced at 1:1, indicating a stable stock movement. The market rally, with broad-based participation, reflects a strong and sustainable bullish sentiment as investors look forward to upcoming developments that could influence the market’s direction.